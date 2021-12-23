The Appalachian Newspapers Inc. All Mountain Football team is comprised of players from the coverage area of the Appalachian News-Express, Floyd Chronicle and Times, Paintsville Herald, Hazard Herald and Mingo Messenger. The All Mountain Team was voted on by the Appalachian Newspapers’ Randy White, Steve LeMaster, Mike Muncy and Cameron Maynard.

All Mountain Player of the Year finalists:

Pikeville’s Blake Birchfield — Birchfield had an unbelievable junior season with the Panthers. Birchfield led the entire state regardless of class in rushing. Birchfield’s 2,512 yards and 25 TDs led the state in rushing yards. He also was named MVP of the Class A state championship with a 183 yards and two TD performance in the Panthers’ 30-27 win over Russellville.

Pikeville’s Isaac McNamee — The senior signal caller finished his career off in style at Pikeville. He helped lead the Panthers to a 30-27 win over Russellville in the Class A state championship. McNamee finished his career with his second state championship and his third appearance in the state finals. He finished this season 136 for 217 passing for 1,819 yards and 28 TDs with four interceptions. He added 159 yards and three TDs on the ground. McNamee was a KFCA Mr. Football nominee and he inked to play college football at Murray State University.

Shelby Valley’s Russ Osborne — The sophomore quarterback followed an outstanding freshman season with an even better sophomore year. Osborne passed was 137 for 218 passing for 2,455 yards and 19 TDs with nine interceptions. He also had a big year running the ball. Osborne rushed for 785 yards and 15 TDs on 114 carries. Osborne helped the Wildcats develop into one of the most explosive offenses in the state.

Belfry’s Isaac Dixon — The reigning All Mountain Player of the Year came back for his fifth season thanks to the COVID-19 rule (SB-128).

Dixon was focused on winning a state championship and he accomplished that in a big way.

Not only did he help lead the Pirates to a 33-38 state championship, but he rushed for 376 yards and five TDs in one of the most impressive and memorable state championship performances.

He was named Kentucky Football Coaches Association Mr. Football for his fantastic season and state championship performance.

Dixon finished the season with 1,986 yards and 29 TDs. He started the season at quarterback and passed for 53 yards and a TD before settling back into his natural running back role.

Dixon also was a great defender. He finished the season with 46 tackles and a team-high four interceptions.

He finished his career as the top rusher in Belfry history, a two-time state champion, a two-time state championship MVP and KFCA Mr. Football.

Johnson Central’s Grant Bingham — Bingham is one of the top talents in the state.

He is arguably the top offensive lineman in the state as well.

Bingham, along with Owen LeMaster, anchored one of the top offensive lines around. As an offensive lineman, Bingham doesn’t have stats to back up his selection, but just watching him play, his talent jumps out at you. Bingham inked to play college football at the University of Kentucky.

Phelps’ Landon Dotson — Dotson is one of the top offensive/defensive lineman around. Dotson is also athletic enough to lineup at tight end occasionally and haul in passes.

On offense, Dotson is a top notched blocker. He also caught four passes on the year for 42 yards.

But his defensive numbers jump out. On defense, Dotson had an huge season. Dotson finished the season with 133 tackles (14 tackles for a loss) and nine sacks.

All Mountain Player of the Year

Belfry’s Isaac Dixon — Dixon was the 2020 All Mountain Player of the Year and he follows it with his second straight award. Dixon’s state championship performance stuck in the minds of coaches and everyone who witnessed his great performance.

Dixon possesses speed and power in his running style. He is one of the fastest players around.

Dixon will do whatever it takes to win whether playing quarterback, running the ball 41 times in the state championship game and playing in the defensive backfield too.

Dixon is a special talent and ended his career at Belfry in style.

Congratulations to Belfry’s Isaac Dixon, the 2021 All Mountain Player of the Year.

All Mountain Coach of the Year

Johnson Central’s Jim Matney — The legendary coach passed due to complications from COVID-19 this season. Matney was one of the best coaches in the state over the duration of his career. He led the Golden Eagles to two state championships. Johnson Central got back to the state championship game this season and fell to Boyle County.

Coach Matney’s impact in Johnson County, Eastern Kentucky and the rest of the state will be felt for years and years to come.

All Mountain Coach of the Year finalists

Belfry’s Philip Haywood — Coach Haywood’s squad got off to an 0-5 start, but it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. The Pirates finished the season with a 33-28 win over Paducah Tilghman in the Class 3A state championship game.

It was one of the most impressive coaching jobs anywhere in the state from coach Haywood and his staff.

Pikeville’s Chris McNamee — Coach McNamee won his third state championship as coach at Pikeville. The Panthers played a tough schedule and the Panthers navigated it all the way to a 30-27 win over Russellville in the Class A state championship.

Pikeville was a great team in all phases and the Panthers didn’t let up after being upset in the second round last season.

Betsy Layne’s Jarredd Jarrell — In his first year, Jarrell helped lead the Bobcats to an 8-3 record.

Jarrell helped the Bobcats form into one of the most dynamic offenses in Class A.

Betsy Layne didn’t have a long playoff run as they were bounced out of the first round of the Class A playoffs by Paintsville.

Jarrell got off to a great start of his coaching career at Betsy Layne.

Perry Central’s Mark Dixon — In his second year at Perry Central coach Dixon helped lead the Commodores to a 7-4 record. Last season, Perry Central finished with a 3-6 record.

Dixon’s Commodores showed a lot of growth in his second season.

He’s laying the foundation to compete in Class 4A District 8 against the likes of Letcher Central and Johnson Central.

Dixon and the Commodores are on the right path in just his second year at the school.

All Mountain

First Team Offense

QB Isaac McNamee — Pikeville

QB Russ Osborne — Shelby Valley

RB Blake Birchfield — Pikeville

RB Harris Phelps — Paintsville

RB Jayden Newsome — Shelby Valley

RB Zack McCourt — Johnson Central

OL Grant Bingham — Johnson Central

OL Owen LeMaster — Johnson Central

OL Peyton Sayers — Pikeville

OL Mason Sayers — Pikeville

OL Cameron Hensley — Belfry

WR Zack Lockhart — Pikeville

WR Brady Robinson — Betsy Layne

WR Brady Bentley — Shelby Valley

WR Wade Hensley — Pikeville

TE Grant Scott — Pikeville

ATH —Chase Mims — Betsy Layne

ATH Tayvian Boykins — Pike Central

ATH Dylan Burdine — East Ridge

K Aaron Chang — Pikeville

All Mountain

First Team Defense

DL Landon Dotson — Phelps

DL Landon Hammock — Pikeville

DL Zach Savage — Belfry

DL Matt Davis — Paintsville

LB Caleb Lovins — Shelby Valley

LB Luke Ray — Pikeville

LB Josh Perkins — Perry Central

LB Mason Lemaster — Johnson Central

DB Max Johnson — Hazard

DB Andrew Ford — Hazard

DB Zayne Hatfield — Belfry

DB Ryleh McKenzie — Johnson Central

All Mountain Second Team Offense

QB Max Johnson — Hazard

QB Chanse McKenzie — Perry Central

RB Chase Price — Johnson Central

RB Matt Anderson — Pike Central

RB Tanner Kirk — Tug Valley

RB Colby Sparks — Martin County

OL Logan McCoy — Belfry

OL Parker Preece — Paintsville

OL Gavin Branham — Shelby Valley

Ol Dylan Boner — Johnson Central

WR Wade Hensley — Pikeville

WR Cade Miller — Perry Central

WR Shawn Howell — Betsy Layne

WR Isaiah Adkins — East Ridge

ATH Grant Rice — Johnson Central

ATH Hank Pelfrey — Hazard

ATH Zach Taylor — Paintsville

K Sawyer Crum — Johnson Central

All Mountain Second Team Defense

DL Kenzeth Ratliff — Phelps

DL Jesse McCoy — Johnson Central

DL Jacoby Thornsbury — Pikeville

DL Shawn May — Pike Central

LB Carter Akers — Prestonsburg

LB Devin DeRossett — Pikeville

LB Dalton Caudill — East Ridge

LB Curtis Jenkins — Magoffin County

DB Tyson Turner — Hazard

DB Austin Allen — Paintsville

DB Dylon Williams — Betsy Layne

DB Sam Wright — Pikeville

All Mountain

Third Team Offense

QB Lucas Litteral — Magoffin County

QB Carson Adams — Letcher Central

RB Buddy Marcum — Tug Valley

RB Matt Crum — Johnson Central

RB Ethan Jarvis — Prestonsburg

RB Kobe Eldridge — Perry Central

OL Brady Clark — Pikeville

OL Lucas Wyatt — Johnson Central

OL Chris Meek — Johnson Central

OL Brenden Whetsel — Shelby Valley

OL Ian Brashear — Hazard

WR Reese Music — Betsy Layne

WR Brad Howell — East Ridge

WR Ethan Bentley — Shelby Valley

WR Jonah Porter — Paintsville

ATH Caden Porter — Mingo Central

ATH Norman Kennedy — Mingo Central

ATH Dre Young — Belfry

K Mia Rouse — Hazard

All Mountain

Third Team Defense

DL Ethan Colegrove — Tug Valley

DL Dylan Glasscock — Mingo Central

DL Cameron Caudill — Hazard

DL Brayden Spears — Belfry

LB Isaiah Adkins — Belfry

LB Carson Wright — Pikeville

LB Hunter Griffie — Perry Central

LB Ryan Deaon — Hazard

LB Zane Deaton — Hazard

DB Xavier Rogers — Pike Central

DB Bryson Locklear — Phelps

DB Jordan Ratliff — Shelby Valley

DB Logan Reed — Pikeville

All Mountain

Honorable Mentions

Tug Valley

Dakota Ooten

Tanner Urcomis

Ashton Davis

Kyle Hodge

Mingo Central

Ashton Ooten

Kenneth Runyon

Preston Smith

Deucey Prater

Caden Porter

Hunter Collins

JC Lester

JR Perry

Belfry

Caden Woolum

Braxton Hatfield

Pikeville

Rico Perez

Aaron Slone

Johnson Central

Jacob Cain

Carter Conley

Mason Lawson

Paintsville

Pax Ramey

Martin County

Branson Smith

Dawson Mills

Jason Maynard

Caleb Costa

Madden Miller

Magoffin County

Ben Lafferty

Brayden Standifur

Grayson Whitaker

Pike Central

Eric Perez

Noah Iricks

Billy Bush

Phelps

Cainan Land

Corey Turmire

Will Gooslin

Brayden Chapman

East Ridge

Gabe Mullins

Zack Mason

Jo Jo Ratliff

Landon Robinson

Shelby Valley

Jesse Cook

John Luke Fields

Kyler Click

Logan Billiter

Dakota Belcher

Rafael Ascencio

Betsy Layne

Dakota Stumbo

Boston Hamilton

Jacob Carrer

Jaxson Burchett

Austin Tackett

Prestonsburg

Nick Porter

Reece Hamilton

Grant George

Jon Little

Dalton Elliot

Gavin Stephens

Jackson Shannon

Floyd Central

Max Martin

Blake Adams

Sheston Johnson

John Johnson

Brody Buck

BJ Peterson

Bryce Thacker

Landon Castle

Hazard

Dayvian Strode

Jondon Olinger

Jacob Fields

Perry Central

Elijah Gayheart

Nolan Wooten

Mason McAlarnis

Dawson Browning

Ashton Rice

Tyler Smith

Letcher Central

Hayden Brashear

Jonah Little

Wyatt Ison

Keaton Day

Kolby Johnson

Caden Barnette

Trevor Branham

Jackson Meade