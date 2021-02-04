LEXINGTON - When former KHSAA Commissioner Louis Stout passed away in 2012, his widow Anna directed that donations on his behalf go to the Louis Stout Memorial Fund for Students. She felt this was a chance for the KHSAA to honor student-athletes who excel in athletics, academics, school service and community service. The award process for 2020-2021 is now underway.
Applications are being accepted for students to apply for those awards through Sunday, February 28, 2021. The award winners will be announced in conjunction with the boys’ state basketball tournament in March. Two grants, each in the amount of a one-time scholarship of $2,000 payable to an institution of higher learning, will be awarded. The scholarship is not renewable and is not endowed for expansion. Minimum criteria is a 3.5 (converted to 4.0 scale) grade point average; involvement in varsity sports or sport-activities; involvement in other school activities, a record of community service/involvement and a member of the 2020-2021 senior class.
The application for the scholarships is located at https://khsaa.org/ge65-application-for-louis-stout-memorial-scholarship/ on the KHSAA web site.
Stout was named the fifth Commissioner of the KHSAA on July 1, 1994, after serving as Executive Assistant Commissioner for two years and Assistant Commissioner for 21 years. Stout was the first African-American in the nation to head a state high school athletic association and was the fifth individual to serve as commissioner of the Association. As Assistant and Executive Assistant Commissioner, Stout handled day-to-day management of the sports of baseball, cross country, soccer, wrestling and softball. He also conducted rules clinics, recruited workers and officials and managed State Tournament competition in those sports. He served on numerous national committees for the National Federation of High School Association (NFHS) from rules to governance.
Stout was also well-known nationally as chairman of Kentucky AAU/USA Junior Olympic Basketball from 1982-90 and Commissioner for the Great Lakes Valley Conference from 1979-82. At the time of his passing he was serving as the president of the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) of the United States taking over the leadership role of that organization when his strength, leadership and guidance were needed most. He was active in a variety of civic organizations and served on a number of local boards and commissions. A Kentucky native, Stout graduated from Cynthiana High School in 1959 where he received first-team All-America and All-State honors in basketball. He earned a scholarship to Regis College in Denver, Colorado, where he played for former University of Kentucky coach Joe B. Hall. After earning his teaching certificate in 1963, he began his career as teacher and athletic director at Lookout Mountain School for Boys in Golden, Colorado.
In 1965, he returned to Lexington as head boys’ basketball coach at Dunbar High School, succeeding legendary coach S. T. Roach. In two seasons, he compiled a 37-15 record, including two district titles before the school closed. In 1967, he became a teacher and assistant coach for Tates Creek High School in Lexington. Following the retirement of boys’ basketball coach Dick Jones, Stout was named coach of the Commodores in 1969. In two years at the helm, his teams compiled a 33-14 record, capturing district titles in 1970 and 1971.
He was inducted in many Halls of Fame including the Dawahares/KHSAA Hall of Fame, the ASA Hall of Fame, the Regis University Hall of Fame and the AAU Hall of Fame.
Donations be made to the Louis Stout Memorial Fund for Students, c/o KHSAA, 2280 Executive Drive, Lexington, Ky. 40505. The KHSAA will provide a receipt for any such donation, which is fully tax deductible and 100% of all donations will be used for special projects in his name specifically benefitting students and will not be used in any way by the General Fund of the KHSAA.
