There’s a lot of talent from these mountains.

Just look at how many college athletes are currently playing at the college level from Eastern Kentucky and Southwestern West Virginia.

The area has had an influx of athletes to make their way to the University of Kentucky and other Division I colleges as well as several NAIA level and DII and DIII schools.

Last season, Belfry’s Isaac Dixon and Johnson Central’s Grant Bingham were freshman on the UK roster and will be returning in the fall.

This upcoming season, Pikeville’s Carson Wright and Shelby Valey’s Lincoln Billiter will join the roster joining the pair from the 15th Region.

But that’s not all.

Former Shelby Valley standout Cassidy Rowe has made her way to the University of Kentucky’s women’s basketball squad. She earned some playing time last year and should see an even bigger role this upcoming season.

Rowe was a great voice for Eastern Kentucky last summer after the devastating floods. She was a voice for the mountains because her hometown was affected by the floods.

Rowe has also held a camp earlier this summer to help give back to the kids of Eastern Kentucky.

Besides Rowe, the Lady Wildcats’ basketball team had Pikeville graduate JT Orem working as student manage and he will become the equipment graduate student next season.

Besides the two football players entering as freshman, Connor Fugate signed to play baseball with the Wildcats.

There is an influx of players from the 15th Region making their way onto different UK rosters, but the number of DI athletes keeps increasing as well.

One of the most impressive signees to a DI school is Pikeville cheerleader Cassidy Slater made the University of Tennessee cheerleading squad. She was one of only a handful of girls and a total of eight incoming freshman to make the team.

Pikeville also has another cheerleader making waves at a top cheerleading program in the country. As Elizabeth Brown is cheering for Alabama and the Crimson Tide.

Pikeville also has sent several cheerleaders to cheer at Eastern Kentucky University the past several years.

Allie Stapleton and Olivia Hamilton recently signed to cheer at EKU as the Pikeville pipeline into the school continues.

Pikeville’s Jackson Hensley will suite up for the EKU Colonels this fall after playing at Wake Forest the past couple of seasons.

Pikeville’s Rylee Samons signed to play Division I at Tennessee Tech University. Samons will be a freshman there this season.

At Morehead State, former Johnson Central standout Ryley Preece, former Paintsville standout Gunner Collins, former Pikeville standout Nathan Brown and former Lawrence County Bulldog Jackson Feltner are all suiting up for the Eagles.

Feltner and Preece led the Eagles in hitting last season.

Former Martin County standout Brady Dingess is on the Eagles’ men’s basketball roster. He just wrapped up his freshman year.

Former Pike Central cheerleader Megan Hunter also cheers at Morehead State University.

Former Pikeville quarterback Isaac McNamee is ready to enter his second season at Murray State University. McNamee saw some action last season.

Former Johnson Central standout Devin Johnson is entering his third season at Youngstown State University. Johnson was credited with 26 tackles last season.

Lawrence County standout Kensley Feltner will play DI basketball this fall at Belmont.

Pikeville senior Kyera Thornsbury has already committed to play college basketball at Jacksonville State.

Pikeville senior Trinity Rowe has numerous DI offers to play college basketball.

Recent Prestonsburg High School graduate Anna Burchett is headed into her freshman season with the Ohio University women’s soccer team.

Paintsville’s Megan Taylor is preparing for another season with the Marshall University volleyball team. Taylor is a graduate student at Marshall University.

Floyd Central graduate Katelyn Crase is a cheerleader for the Marshall University cheerleading squad.

Beth Burchett is set to enter her senior season with the West Virginia Wesleyan College women’s soccer team. Burchett is a captain for the Bobcats.

Floyd Central graduate Trenton Hatfield is a junior with the Thomas More University football team. Thomas More recently made the move to NCAA D2 from the NAIA.

Looking at the DII level, Pike Central’s Zach Holbrook signed to play at the University of Virginia at Wise.

Former Shelby Valley standout Cody Potter has played the past three seasons at Rollins University; Rollins is a DII school.

Former East Ridge quarterback Dylan Burdine committed to play at DII Kentucky State University.

At the DIII level, Centre’s football squad has several players on its roster from around the area.

On the Centre roster, former Pikeville standout Christian Billiter plays wide receiver. Former Paintsville standout John Walker Phelps is entering his junior season.

At the JUCO level, former Perry Central softball player Kailey Dixon had an excellent freshman season at Walters State.

Moving on to the NAIA level, there are a lot of kids at several schools.

Starting with UPike there are a lot of local kids playing sports on the hill.

Johnson Central’s Ryan Sartin is on the baseball team, along with former Pikeville pitcher Grayson Harris, Johnson Central’s Matthew Crum, Pikeville’s Tate Walters and Pike Central’s Zac Crum,

Local athletes on the basketball squad include Pikeville’s Keian Worrix, former Mingo Central standout Jeremy Dillon, former Pikeville Panther Nick Robinson, former Lawrence County standout Cody Maynard, former Betsy Layne standout Jordan Frazier and former Lawrence County standout Trenton Adkins.

The only local on the men’s bowling team is Jenkins’ John Holyfield.

The UPike men’s Cross Country Team has five local players on the team. They are: Betsy Layne’s Colin Howell, East Ridge’s James Joyce, Belfry’s Niles McCoy, Betsy Layne’s Syrus Ramsey and Belfry’s Cade Watson.

UPike’s football roster isn’t up on the UPike football website at the moment online. The Bears are filled with local players though.

The Bears’ men’s golf team has several local athletes on the roster. Former Pikeville standout Jonathan Bryant, Prestonsburg’s Garrett Compton, Pretsonsburg’s Nick Garrett, Floyd Central’s Jake Rainey, Shelby Valley’s Tyler Robinson and Pikeville’s Logan Windle are all on the UPike men’s golf roster.

Local athletes on the UPike men’s soccer team include Belfr’s Aidan McCoy and Pikeville’s Colin Keene.

There are a couple of local players on the men’s track and field team. Belfry’s Aaron Watson and former Pikevillle star Alex Rogers.

UPike’s men’s wrestling team features a handful of local talent including, Johnson Central’s Clayton Horn, Pike Central’s Gavin Hunt and Belfry’s Randall West.

The women’s basketball team at Upike features former Pike Central standout Bailey Birchfield.

The women’s bowling team features former Johnson Central standout Hana Hackworth.

The UPike women’s cross country team features former Perry Central standout Makayla Miller.

The UPike women’s golf team features former Shelby Valley Wildcat Sophie Beverly, Martin County’s Gabrielle Blankenship, Lawrence County’s Darby Chapman, Martin County’s Mallory Davis and Pike Central’s Skylar Thompson.

The Bears’ women’s soccer team features Lawrence County’s Ellie Webb, Belfry’s Kylie Gollihue, Prestonsburg’s Lauren Johnson and Martin County’s Julia Pinson.

The UPike softball team features Letcher Central’s Alyssa Franklin, Perry Central’s Jamie Pollard, Lawrence County’s Amber Triplett and Johnson Central’s Clara Blair. That’s not including the incoming freshman who have signed with the Bears.

UPike’s women’s tennis team features Pikeville’s Kylie Jones.

Upike’s women’s track and field team features Perry Central’s Gabby Cook, Pikeville’s Kylie Hall and Paintsville’s Bethany Tackett.

UPike’s volleyball roster includes Shelby Valley’s Kyra Looney, Betsy Layne’s Emily Johnson, Phelps’ Amelia Casey, Lawrence County’s Whitney Moore, Prestonsburg’s Jada Slone, Floyd Central’s Kiara Warrens and Paintsville’s Bella Blackburn.

When it comes to the co-ed sports at UPike, there are kids from the area on those rosters as well.

The archery squad features Letcher Central’s Kay Falter, Knott Central’s Brooke Fannin, Prestonsburg’s Jordan Noble, Betsy Layne’s Madeline Roberts, Betsy Layne’s Kyle Sturgill and Hazard’s Jacob Suffridge.

The Upike cheerleading squad has a lot of local talent including Pike Central’s Madison Anderson, Perry Central’s Kayce Campbell, East Ridge’s Emily Chaney, Belfry’s Job Corbett, East Ridge’s Amelia Cure, Perry Central’s Cady Day, Johnson Central’s Jade Morrow, Pelps’ Sarah Sargent, Prestonsburg’s Mady Stambaugh, Jenkins’ Savannah Wright, Betsy Layne’s Chloe Adkins, Lawrence County’s Emma Caldwell, Paintsville’s Aryn Fannin, Letcher Central’s Karlee Kinder, Belfry’s Sierra Lowe, Betsy Layne’s Sarah Mattingly, Johnson Central’s LeShay Salyers, Betsy Layne’s Aariana Sparks and Belfry’s Celia Wiedel.

The UPike dance team is filled with local athletes. The local athletes on the roster are Pikeville’s Brianna Bentley, Pikeville’s Hannah Blankenship, Pikeville’s Karlea Butcher, Pikeville’s Emma Calls, Pikeville’s Hannah Calls, Floyd Central’s Kayli Caudill, Pike Central’s Makayla Clem, Belfry’s Job Corbett, Pikeville’s Kylee Hamilton, Johnson Central’s Madeline Hamilton, Shelby Valley’s Britian Johnson, Martin County’s Cheyenne Patrick, Letcher Central’s Ronni Rains and Letcher Central’s Keleigh Sturgill.

UPike’s e-Sports team is the last team for the Bears, but the roster still has a lot of local talent. Local players on the e-Sports team inlcude Pikeville’s Ethlan Bowling, Pikeville’s Jacob Cowell, Pikeville’s Ross Damron, Belfry’s Kyle Elkins, Pikeville’s Kolby Newsome.

Moving on to Alice Lloyd, the Eagles’ basketball team features Perry Central’s Noah Caudill and Hazard’s Landon Napier.

The baseball page was down at the time of publication.

Alice Lloyd’s men’s soccer roster includes Letcher Central’s Javier Polly, Martin County’s Jestin Barker, Martin County’s Josh Gauze, Prestonsburg’s Dylan Moore, Hazard’s Ethan Perkins, Prestonsburg’s Isaiah Collins, Martin County’s Johnny Zuidema, Prestonsburg’s Reece Allen and Martin County’s Isaiah Zuidema.

The outdoor track and team at Alice Lloyd includes Betsy Layne’s Davy Bentley and Hazard’s Devon Hill.

The Lady Eagles’ basketball team has several local players on the roster including Letcher Central’s Kaylee Banks, Martin County’s Madison Thompson, Pikeville’s Kenzi Maynard, Floyd Central’s Katie Jo Moore and Hazard’s Hannah Stidham. Shelby Valley’s Tori Hampton recently graduated from ALC and was named the Valley Elementary middle school girls’ coach.

The women’s soccer team features Paintsville’s Sarah Conley, Hazard’s Makenna Gayheart, Prestonsburg’s Kadynce Hackworth, Martin County’s Whitney Maynard and Prestonsburg’s Alexis Skeens.

The Alice Lloyd softball will feature Hunter Adkins from Shelby Valley.

The volleyball roster doesn’t have any listings, but Kayla VanHoose has signed a ton of local talent to join the volleyball squad.

The cheer and e-Sports pages were both down.

The Georgetown Tigers’ 2023/2024 rosters aren’t up yet, but Johnson Central’s Jacob LeMaster is playing for the Tigers.

Union has a few local athletes on different rosters. Paintsville’s Mason Lovely, Hazard’s Zane Denton, Belfry’s Aidan Taylor, Betsy Layne’s Shawn Howell, Knott Central’s Austin Combs and Hazard’s Tim Owsely are all on the roster.

Martin County’s Lauren Horn and Jenna Grayson are on the Union volleyball team.

Sports Editor’s Note: This list is not a full comprehensive list. This list contains players listed on different college rosters and we may have omitted some players. If a player is omitted it is because we didn’t see them listed on a roster. This should in no way diminish a player if they are left off. This is just trying to show how much talent the mountains are producing.