Who: Ashland Blazer (2-3) at Hazard (3-1)

Kickoff: Friday, September 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: Daniel Field, Hazard.

Coaches: Chad Tackett, Ashland. Dan Howard, Hazard.

Notes: Ashland Blazer is coming off of a 69-63 shootout win over West Jessamine, while Hazard enters fresh after coming off its Bye Week.

The Tomcats lit up the scoreboard last week.

Prior to the West Jessamine game, the Tomcats had scored 50 points in four combined games.

That was good for an average of 12.5 points per game.

Ashland Blazer made up for it against West Jessamine scoring 69 points.

The Tomcats picked up a season-high 576 yards of total offense against West Jessamine. Ashland Blazer only gained 89 total yards of offense in a 34-7 loss to Raceland in the season opener. They followed with 428 total yards of offense against Boyd County in a 22-8 win. The Tomcats had 377 total yards of offense in a 21-14 loss to George Washington W. Va. and gained 277 total yards of offense against Wheelersburg, Ohio in a 49-7 loss.

So the trend is that if Ashland gains 400 or more total yards of offense, they win and if they gain under 400 total yards of offense, they lose.

That might be a bit deceptive because they have moved the ball well in most of their games.

Ashland Blazer quarterback LaBryant Strader leads the team this season. He is 62 for 110 passing for 881 yards and six TDs with two interceptions. He is second on the team in rushing with 286 yards and two TDs on 50 carries.

Braxton Jennings leads the team in rushing with 361 rushing yards and six TDs on 65 carries. Atayveon Thomas has 106 yards rushing and a TD on 10 carries. Terrell Jordan has added 83 yards rushing and a TD on just three carries.

Brandon Houston leads the receivers with 12 catches for 324 yards and three TDs. Asher Adkins has 24 catches for 255 yards and two TDs. Jordan follows with 17 catches for 228 yards and a score.

Sawyer Edens leads the Ashland Blazer defense with 46 tackles. He has also recovered a fumble. Isiaiah Ingram follows with 36 tackles and a sack.

Kahil Vaughn and Jordan each have an interception for the Tomcats.

Hazard enters the game as the No. 1 ranked team in the Class A RPI rankings.

The Bulldogs won a tough 52-50 battle against Class 4A Letcher Central before their Bye Week.

This week they’ll have another big challenge at home against Class 3A Ashland Blazer.

Hazard’s Max Johnson enters the game ranked fourth in Class A in rushing. Johnson has rushed for 591 yards and seven TDs this season. That’s good for eight yards per carry and 148 rushing yards per game. Johnson is also ranked second in scoring in Class A with 60 points scored this season. He is also ranked 12th in tackles in Class A with 41 and is ranked fourth in Class A with four interceptions. He’s only two shy from the top spot in interceptions.

Hazard quarterback Max Pelfrey is ranked sixth in passing in Class A. Max Pelfrey is 42 for 74 passing for 702 yards and nine TDs with three interceptions. He is completing 56.8 percent of his passes this season.

Hazard wide receiver Landon Smith ranks fourth in Class A in receiving. Smith has 18 receptions for 305 yards and four TDs.

Hazard has played two straight close games. The Bulldogs’ offense is averaging 40.1 points per game.

If this turns into a shootout, look for the Bulldogs to be fully equipped to hang with the Tomcats.

Hazard will have to win the game on defense and the Bulldogs’ defense has been good this season.

Hazard is giving up 30.75. The Bulldogs have only given up more than 30 points once all season and that was against Letcher Central.

Who 2 Watch: For Hazard the defense.

Hazard’s defense is sneaky good and is really good at forcing turnovers.

On the season, the Bulldogs have forced nine turnovers in just four games.

The Bulldogs have eight interceptions on the season and have recovered a fumble as well.

Johnson leads the defense with tackles at 41 and interceptions with four. He also recovered their fumble.

Besides Johnson, linebacker Logan Thomas has been good this season. He has 38 tackles and linebackers Memphis Blankenship and Ryan Dean have 36 and 33 tackles on the season. Up front, Davion Strode leads the defensive line with 18 tackles.

Hazard doesn’t have any sacks on the season.

But if the Bulldogs can create some pressure up front.

That could turn into more turnovers.

If Hazard can force a turnover or two, it might be the difference in a win or loss.

Look for Hazard’s defense to the difference in this game.