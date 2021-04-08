Jarrett Napier drove in the game-winning run on a single in the bottom half of the seventh inning to lift Hazard over Estill County 5-4 at Perry Central on Saturday, April 3.

Samuel Shoptaw claimed the win on the mound for the Bulldogs. Shoptaw pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing zero runs on zero hits while striking out one and walking zero.

Estill County pitcher Rocky Hix was saddled with the loss. Hix surrendered five runs on six hits over six and two-thirds innings while striking out four.

Garrett Miller started the game on the mound for the Bulldogs. Miller pitched six and a third innings, allowing four runs on five hits and striking out nine.

The Bulldogs edged Estill County 6-5 in the hits column.

Napier led Hazard at the plate, providing two hits in four at-bats.

Miller, Cameron Caudill, Matt Craft and Sawyer Patrick added one hit apiece for the Bulldogs in the thrilling victory.

Shoptaw drove in two runs for the Bulldogs.

Kamden Powell paced Estill County at the plate, driving in three of the Engineers’ four runs.

Each team committed two errors.

Hazard and Estill County are familiar 14th Region rivals.

Hazard is scheduled to visit Estill County on April 28.

Hazard 11,

Breathitt County 6

Hazard moved ahead early and eventually pulled away to beat visiting Breathitt County 11-6 in a high school baseball game on Tuesday, April 6.

With the win, Hazard improved to 3-2.

Hazard outhit Breathitt County 13-9 and overcame two errors to claim the win.

Sawyer Patrick earned the win on the mound for the Bulldogs. Patrick pitched five innings, allowing seven hits and four runs while striking out six and walking one.

Closing out the game, Samuel Shoptaw threw two innings in relief for the Bulldogs.

Breathitt County pitcher Isaac Bellamy suffered the loss. Bellamy surrendered nine runs on 10 hits over five innings, striking out six.

Garrett Miller, Max Johnson and Jarrett Napier paced Hazard at the plate, providing two hits apiece for the Bulldogs. Johnson doubled twice for the Bulldogs while Miller and Andrew Ford supplied two RBIs apiece.

Patrick, Ford, Shoptaw, Braxten Davidson, Matt Craft, Hank Pelfrey and Cameron Caudill each contributed one hit for the Bulldogs.

Bellamy and Andrew Combs paced Breathitt County at the plate, providing two hits apiece. Combs drove in two runs for the Bobcats.

Breathitt County committed four errors.

Hazard is scheduled to visit Breathitt County on April 20.