As a junior guard, Braxton Beverly led NC State in 3-point shooting during the 2019-20 men’s college basketball season.

Beverly shot 37.3 percent (50-of-134) from three-point range during his junior campaign.

Poised to carry momentum over into his senior season, Beverly is a former Perry Central High School standout.

Beverly, a native of Hazard, appeared in all 32 of NC State’s games in the shortened 2019/2020 men’s college basketball season. The Hazard native logged 18 starts, averaging 7.1 points per game for the Wolfpack.

Beverly set career-highs in three-point field goals made (6) and points (23) during NC State’s 84-65 win over Detroit Mercy on November 10, 2019.

The Wolfpack topped Pitt 73-58 in the opening round of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on March 11. NC State was set to face face rival Duke in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals on March 12 when the postseason matchup was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Excelling both on the court and in the classroom, Beverly was named to the 2019/2020 All-ACC Academic Men’s Basketball Team. Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career.

A leader in the classroom and on the court, Beverly wrapped up his prep career playing for Hargrave Military Academy. Prior to competing for Hargrave Military Academy, Beverly starred at Perry Central High School. Beverly started playing on the high school varsity level as a seventh grader. The productive Beverly became a full-time varsity starter for Perry Central as an eighth grader. He averaged 24.6 points and seven assists per game as a junior to lead the Commodores to a runner-up finish in the 14th Region. Beverly left Perry Central after his junior season with 2,558 career points, just 17 shy of school record. A longtime standout, Beverly recorded 743 assists with Perry Central, which is sixth all-time in state history.

Beverly and his NC State teammates are slated to start preseason practice in mid-October.