LEXINGTON, Ky. – The University of Kentucky men’s basketball program
is excited to travel to Pikeville, Kentucky’s Appalachian Wireless Arena
on Oct. 22 for its annual Blue-White Game presented by Big O Tires.
All ticket revenue will go to those affected by the devastating floods
through Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief.
Tickets will be available through the Community Trust Bank Box Office at
the Appalachian Wireless Arena and Ticketmaster.com.
Tickets will not be available for purchase through the UK Ticket Office.
A presale event for residents of Eastern Kentucky and UK students will
begin on Oct. 10. Residents with billing zip codes in the counties of
Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Knott, Knox, Laurel,
Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike,
Whitley and Wolfe will have the opportunity to purchase tickets beginning
Monday. Fans within those counties may enter their zip code to gain access
to the presale. Tickets will be limited to four per household.
Current UK Students will have the opportunity to purchase a limited number
of tickets for this event through a UK Student presale. Additional
information can be found online at
A general public on-sale date has been set for Oct. 12. Tickets will range
from $20 to $50 and there will be a $3 facility fee per ticket. Tickets
may also be purchased to sponsor those affected by the floods. Patrons
wishing to enable a fellow Kentuckian affected by the damage the
opportunity to attend the Blue-White Game can utilize the “Sponsor Flood
Victim to attend UK Blue-White Game
feature on the ticketing website to assist.
The game is slated to tip at 6 p.m. ET. Doors will open at 5 p.m. ET.
A Fan Fest will be held outside of Appalachian Wireless Arena beginning at
3 p.m. The UK Sports Network will hold a pregame radio event, along with
the team participating in a Cat Walk, and food and drink vendors will be
available.
Forty people have lost their lives, more than 1,300 others were rescued by
first responders and hundreds of homes were destroyed. The National
Weather Service reported that the rainfall over July 26-29, had a less
than a one in 1,000 chance of it happening over any given four-day period
in the region. The region was also impacted by power outages, a lack of
clean water and destroyed roads and buildings.