LEXINGTON, Ky. – The University of Kentucky men’s basketball program

is excited to travel to Pikeville, Kentucky’s Appalachian Wireless Arena

on Oct. 22 for its annual Blue-White Game presented by Big O Tires.

All ticket revenue will go to those affected by the devastating floods

through Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief.

Tickets will be available through the Community Trust Bank Box Office at

the Appalachian Wireless Arena and Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets will not be available for purchase through the UK Ticket Office.

A presale event for residents of Eastern Kentucky and UK students will

begin on Oct. 10. Residents with billing zip codes in the counties of

Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Knott, Knox, Laurel,

Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike,

Whitley and Wolfe will have the opportunity to purchase tickets beginning

Monday. Fans within those counties may enter their zip code to gain access

to the presale. Tickets will be limited to four per household.

Current UK Students will have the opportunity to purchase a limited number

of tickets for this event through a UK Student presale. Additional

information can be found online at

UKStudentTix.com

A general public on-sale date has been set for Oct. 12. Tickets will range

from $20 to $50 and there will be a $3 facility fee per ticket. Tickets

may also be purchased to sponsor those affected by the floods. Patrons

wishing to enable a fellow Kentuckian affected by the damage the

opportunity to attend the Blue-White Game can utilize the “Sponsor Flood

Victim to attend UK Blue-White Game

feature on the ticketing website to assist.

Tickets will not be available for purchase through the UK Ticket Office.

The game is slated to tip at 6 p.m. ET. Doors will open at 5 p.m. ET.

A Fan Fest will be held outside of Appalachian Wireless Arena beginning at

3 p.m. The UK Sports Network will hold a pregame radio event, along with

the team participating in a Cat Walk, and food and drink vendors will be

available.

Forty people have lost their lives, more than 1,300 others were rescued by

first responders and hundreds of homes were destroyed. The National

Weather Service reported that the rainfall over July 26-29, had a less

than a one in 1,000 chance of it happening over any given four-day period

in the region. The region was also impacted by power outages, a lack of

clean water and destroyed roads and buildings.