News travels fast.

Last night during the telethon to raise money for flood victims in Eastern Kentucky, University of Kentucky senior guard Shavir Wheeler stated that the Wildcats are going to play their Blue/White scrimmage in Eastern Kentucky and probably Pikeville.

After that different news outlets reported the news as being confirmed.

Coach John Calipari later went to social media and released a statement on social media saying:

“So proud of our players for tonight and so proud that they want to keep doing more.

“They want to play the Blue-White game in Pikeville. As long as there are no roadblocks, it’ll happen!”

The Appalachian Wireless Arena is the largest venue in Pikeville to hold the Blue/White scrimmage, so it would make sense that the arena would be the desired site of the event.

As of right now, the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville hasn’t been contacted by the University of Kentucky to play the game at the arena.

Things could change quickly, but as right now, the Appalachian Wireless Arena has not been contacted by anyone with the UK Basketball program about hosting the event.

The Blue/White Scrimmage was originally scheduled to take place Saturday, October 22 at 7:00 p.m. at Rupp Arena; that could change.

The annual Big Blue Madness is scheduled to take place at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 15 at Rupp Arena.

During the the flood relief fundraiser at Rupp Arena the Wildcats and others helped raise over three million dollars by Wednesday for Eastern Kentucky flood victims.

If details change about the Blue/White Scrimmage, the Appalachian Newspapers Inc. will keep you updated.