LEXINGTON — The 2020 Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen, originally scheduled for March 18-22, remains suspended.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association will continually review the status of the boys’ basketball state tournament as more data is available regarding school resumption or cessation and activities being conducted in alignment with CDC and state and local directives.
Advance tickets purchasers for the state tournament have been notified regarding refund procedures from original dates. At this time, no practice will be permitted by athletes on a current season year roster or who has practiced at any time during the 2019/2020 schoolyear. In addition, no coaching will be permitted by any coach (paid or unpaid).
Hazard outlasted Wolfe County 57-51 in overtime at Knott County Central High School to capture the 14th Region boys’ basketball title.
The Bulldogs finished the season with a 29-5 record.
Hazard won the 14th Region All “A” Classic and advanced to the All “Classic semifinals.
The teams set to compete in the Boys’ Sweet 16 are Hazard, Ashland Blazer, Collins, Covington Catholic, Elizabethtown, Fern Creek, George Rogers Clark, Knox Central, Madisonville-North Hopkins, Male, Martin County, McCracken County, Owensboro Catholic, Scott County, Warren Central and West Jessamine.
Hazard is slated to face Fern Creek in the opening round of the boys’ basketball tournament.
