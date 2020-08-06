Perry Central High School graduate Derek Brewer is set to join the University of Kentucky bass fishing team.

Brewer is a 2020 graduate of Perry Central High School. He was a member of the Perry County Central bass fishing team for three years.

Brewer’s biggest catch during his high school career was a largemouth bass that weighed in at 6.6 pounds. He caught on a Nichols Lures Magnum Spoon on Kentucky Lake.

During his three years as a Perry County Central angler, Brewer thrived. His top finishes included first place at Dewey Lake (KBN East), fourth place at Barren River Lake (KBN), fourth place at Carr Creek Lake (KBN East) and 18th place at the 2018 Bass Pro Shops Championship.

In addition, Brewer was a KHSAA State Championship qualifier in 2018.

An accomplished angler who has excelled on numerous lakes, Brewer is a pro staff member of Kistler, Never Xero, Zorro and Nichols Lures. He was sponsored by Smith Woods & Waters and Crossed Industries.