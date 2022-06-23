BUCKHORN — The Buckhorn School boys' soccer program will hold a mandatory meeting for players and parents in the library at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 24.
Any student-athlete interested in playing soccer for Buckhorn in the 2022 season should attend the meeting.
Pertinent information will be discussed throughout the upcoming meeting.
Buckhorn is poised to compete in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association's Region 14. Currently, Region 14 includes Estill County, Hazard, Jackson City, Letcher County Central, Perry County Central, Powell County and Wolfe County.
Perry County Central is the reigning Region 14 boys' soccer champion. The Commodores edged Estill County 1-0 in the 2021 Region 14 boys' soccer title match.
For more information about the Buckhorn boys' soccer program, call Coach Kristie Combs at 606-233-2045.