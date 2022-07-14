BUCKHORN — Buckhorn School boys' and girls' golf coach Russ Shearer will conduct a meeting at 5 p.m. in the school's library on Friday, July 15.
Any Buckhorn student in grades 5-12 who wants to play golf in the upcoming season is urged to attend the meeting.
Multiple experienced golfers are poised to compete for Buckhorn in the 2022 high school golf season.
Boys' and girls' teams from throughout the state are preparing to compete in the 2022 high school golf campaign.
Buckhorn competes in Region 11. In addition to Buckhorn, Region 11 includes Belfry, Betsy Layne, Breathitt County, Cordia, East Ridge, Estill County, Floyd Central, Hazard, Jackson City, Jenkins, Johnson Central, Knott County Central, Lee County, Leslie County, Letcher County Central, Martin County, Owsley County, Paintsville, Perry County Central, Phelps, Piarist, Pike County Central, Pikeville, Powell County, Prestonsburg, Shelby Valley and Wolfe County.
In Kentucky, boys' and girls' high school golf teams are split into 12 regions.