BETSY LAYNE — Buckhorn handled business pretty easily last Thursday night at Betsy Layne walking away with a 62-40 win over the Lady Bobcats.

The Lady Wildcats struggled shooting early in the first, Betsy Layne was able to jump out to an early 6-2 lead over Buckhorn.

Brittany Daniel was first on the scoreboard for the Lady Wildcats with 6:45 seconds on the clock in the first, Daniel went on to lead the Lady Wildcats on the night with 16 points, seven rebounds on the night.

Betsy Layne’s Kimberly Akers followed up with a quick basket after Daniels was able to get things rolling for the Lady Wildcats.

But Buckhorn wouldn’t struggle for long as Sheridan Combs started finding the basket with 1:50 left in the first and lead the Lady Wildcats on a 10-0 run to end the first with Buckhorn on top 15-13. Combs finished the night with 15 points, three rebounds and shot 45 percent from the field.

Betsy Layne came out hot in the second quarter with an 11-0 run in the first two minutes of action, but the Lady Wildcats answered back with a 18-1 run to close out the half on top 33-25.

The Lady Wildcats didn’t let up coming out of the locker room, just nine seconds off the clock Kaitlyn Bowling knocked down two of her nine points on the night, Mackenzie Neace followed that up with 2:31 left with a bucket of her own, Neace finished the night with six points.

Buckhorn finished the third with a commanding 44-29 lead over Betsy Layne and kept it going in the fourth to topple the Lady Bobcats, 62-40.

Buckhorn will be in action again Thursday night as they travel to Powell County, tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.