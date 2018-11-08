Bulldogs advance past first round

In what began as a tightly fought contest, the Hazard Bulldogs extended their lead to more than 30 points at one point during during the night as they defeated Harlan 51-34.
The game was part of the opening round of the Class A KHSAA Commonwealth Gridiron Bowl.
The action started off when Hazard’s Trajon Campbell took the kickoff for the Bulldogs and that was followed by a 20-yard rush by Campbell to begin the drive.
Campbell ended the night rushing for 151 yards on 12 carries and hauling in two catches for 39 yards. Defensively, he ended the night with a tackle and an interception.
The Bulldogs didn’t make much progress on their next few plays however, as a series of penalties and a near interception led to Hazard punting the ball.
But, the Bulldog defense pulled through, and Campbell rushed for 34 yards on their second drive of the night for the first TD of the game. The score gave Hazard a 7-0 lead with 9:05 left in the first quarter.
Harlan did not quit that early on however, and Harlan’s Killian Ledford returned a kick for 87 yards immediately after to put his team on the board.
Harlan’s kick to Hazard was recovered by the Green Dragons, giving them possession of the ball once again.
Ledford used that drive to push up the middle and score Harlan’s second TD of the night. That gave the Green Dragons a 14-7 lead with 7:03 left in the first quarter.
With the ball back in Hazard’s possession, Bailey Blair made his first TD score of the night after working the ball up the middle. That tied the game at 14-14 with 5:43 left in the first quarter.
Blair ended the night 14 for 23 passing for 273 yards and three TDs. He also rushed for 59 yards and two TDs on four carries.
Harlan did not have the chance to break that tie that Blair established as Ledford threw his first interception of the night. Hazard’s Skylar Pelfrey came up with the pick.
Blair then made a quick five yard pass to Reece Fletcher for his first TD. That put the Bulldogs ahead 21-14 with 4:43 left in the first quarter.
Neither team would make it on the board with the rest of the first quarter, but Blair would open up the second quarter with a quick two-yard rush while in the red zone to put Hazard even farther ahead on the board.
The Bulldog defense began to shut down everything Harlan threw at them as they were not allowing points and held their ground.
With the ball back in Hazard’s possession, the Bulldogs worked their way back up the middle, but were stopped in the red zone for the first time of the night and had to settle for a field goal. This put Hazard up 31-14 with 5:55 left in the half.
The Bulldogs then began a brutal beatdown that resulted in them being ahead 51-14 midway through the third quarter.
Harlan tried to come back scoring twice, but it was not be enough and Hazard walked away with the 51-34 victory.
Hazard will advance to the second round this Friday night as the Bulldogs travel to Williamsburg. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.