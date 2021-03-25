JACKSON — Continuing to win while in pursuit of another title, reigning champion Hazard defeated Wolfe County 59-50 in the 14th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament Semifinals at Breathitt County High School on Monday, March 22.

The win allowed Hazard to advance the 14th Region boys’ basketball title game.

With the win, Hazard improved to 22-4.

Hazard picked up an 85-68 win over Cordia in the opening round of the 14th Region Tournament Saturday.

Wolfe County ended its season 15-10 with the loss.

Hazard shot 40 percent (22 of 55) from the field. The Bulldogs were three of 13 from three-point range.

Hazard shot 54.5 percent (12 of 22) from the free-throw line.

Wade Pelfrey scored a game-high 18 points to lead Hazard to the win. Pelfrey scored nine points for the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter.

Accompanying Pelfrey in double figures for Hazard, Samuel Shoptaw scored 14 points, Andrew Ford netted 12 points and Max Johnson contributed 10 points.

Rounding out Hazard’s individual scoring, Jarrett Napier and Jamal Hazell chipped in three points and two points, respectively.

Wolfe County shot 30.9 percent (17 of 55) from the field. The Wolves were five of 21 (23.8 percent) from three-point range.

Wolfe County shot 64.7 percent (11 of 17) from the free-throw line.

Jaz Johnson paced Wolfe County, scoring a team-high 17 points for the Wolves.

Joining Johnson in double figures for Wolfe County, Wilgus Tolson netted 12 points.

Providing additional scoring for the Wolves, Elijah Tolson tossed in eight points, Sawyer Thompson posted seven points and Skylar Ritchie logged six points.

Hazard was set to face Knott Central in the 14th Region boys’ basketball title game at press time on Wednesday, March 24.

Hazard 85,

Cordia 68

Reigning champion Hazard eliminated Cordia from the postseason, winning 85-68 in the opening round of the 14th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament at Breathitt County High School on Saturday, March 20.

Hazard shot 50.8 percent (30 of 59) from the field in the victory. The Bulldogs were 11 of 25 from three-point range, shooting 44 percent beyond the arc.

Hazard shot 73.7 percent (14 of 19) from the free-throw line.

Wade Pelfrey poured in a game-high 34 points to lead Hazard to the win. Pelfrey was eight of 14 from three-point range, leading a group of four Hazard players in double figures in scoring.

Andrew Ford recorded a double-double for the Bulldogs, scoring 15 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Shooting, Ford was six of eight from inside the arc.

Following Ford in scoring for the Bulldogs, Jarrett Napier added 13 points and Samuel Shoptaw contributed 11 points.

Hazard (21-4) featured eight different scorers, including Dawson Duff (four points), Jamal Hazell (four points), Sawyer Patrick (two points) and Max Johnson (two points).

Cordia (10-16) shot 52.9 percent (27 of 51) from the field. The Lions were eight of 16 from three-point range, shooting 50 percent beyond the arc.

Cordia finished six of 12 (50 percent) from the free throw line in the season-ending loss.

Naz Welch led Cordia with a double-double, scoring 30 points and hauling in 10 rebounds. Welch connected on 11 of 21 field goal attempts.

Joining Welch in double figures in scoring for the Lions, Greg Brooks scored 18 points and Jago Henderson netted 14 points.

Rounding out Cordia’s individual scoring, Donavan Stidham and Hunter Combs tallied three points apiece.

Hazard, Perry Central, Knott Central and Wolfe County each advanced to the 14th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament semifinals.