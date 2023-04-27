Hazard will be making its way to Campbellsville this weekend with an All “A” Classic state championship in its site.

The Bulldogs recently knocked off Williamsburg 11-1 in the All “A” Classic Section 6 championship to make their way to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Hazard will take on Beechwood at 10:00 a.m. this Saturday to kick off quarterfinal play. Defending state champion Pikeville will take on Sayre at 12:30 p.m. Campbellsville will take on Walton Verona at 3:00 p.m. and St. Mary will square off with Owensboro Catholic at 5:30 p.m. in the final quarterfinal game.

The Bulldogs took care of Williamsburg in just five innings to secure their spot in the All “A” Classic quarterfinals.

Hazard got going in the top of the first. Max Johnson was hit-by-a-pitch to leadoff the game. Pitcher Sawyer Patrick helped himself out at the plate by doubling to left field. With one out, Tucker Napier followed with an RBI single. With two outs, Braxton Davidson added an RBI single to push the lead to 2-0. Evan Akemon followed by being hit-by-pitch to load the bases.

With two outs and the bases loaded, Max Pelfrey cleared the bases with a three RBI double to center to push Hazard’s lead to 5-0.

Hank Pelfrey followed by reaching on an an error and Max Pelfrey stole home to push the lead to 6-0 after the first half inning of play.

Williamsburg got a run back in the bottom of the first.

With one outs in the bottom of the second, Patrick singled. With two outs, Napier added a single of his own to put runners on the corners. Gaige Logan followed with an RBI single to score a run and push the lead to 7-1. Davidson followed with an RBI single as the lead grew to 8-1. Logan stole home to push the lead to 9-1.

Hazard added another run in the top of the third. Akemon hit a leadoff single. With one out, Hank Pelfrey added an RBI triple to push the lead to 10-1.

The Bulldogs put the finishing touches on the win in the top of the fourth. Napier hit a leadoff single. With two outs, Akemon singled to put runners on the corners. Max Pelfrey reached on an error to score Napier and push the lead to 11-1.

Sawyer was dominant on the mound. He tossed all five innings and gave up one run on four hits and four walks, while striking out six batters.