BAXTER — Visiting Hazard pulled away to defeat Harlan County 9-3 in a high school baseball season opener on Tuesday, March 15.

Hazard scored first, pushing across two runs in the top half of the first inning.,

Harlan County managed to pull even in the bottom half of the opening inning, but Hazard answered two at-bats later.

The Bulldogs plated two runs in back-to-back innings to move ahead 6-2.

Former 14th Region champion Hazard added three runs over its final two plate appearances to win convincingly.

Garrett Miller started on the mound for the Bulldogs and claimed the win. Miller allowed two runs on one hit over four and a third innings, recording eight strikeouts.

Karsen Dixon started on the mound for the Black Bears and absorbed the loss. Dixon pitched three innings, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out four and walking zero.

Hazard thrived at the plate, outhitting Harlan County 15-2.

Sawyer Patrick, Max Johnson, Evan Akemon and Gus Mullins each logged multiple hits for Bulldogs. Patrick led Hazard offensively, finishing 4-for-4. Johnson delivered four RBIs while Patrick drove in two runs.

The Bulldogs overcame three errors to prevail in the season opener.

Jonah Swanner and Nate Shepherd each managed one hit to pace Harlan County's limited offensive attack.

Defensively, Harlan County committed two errors.

Hazard is scheduled to visit former 15th Region champion Prestonsburg on Friday, March 18. First pitch for the Hazard-Prestonsburg baseball game is set for 6 p.m. at StoneCrest.