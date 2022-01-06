BUCKHORN — Hazard upended Buckhorn 61-45 in the opening round of the 14th Region All “A” Classic boys’ basketball tournament on Monday, Jan. 3.

The Bulldogs remained in the win column after claiming a victory in the final round of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

Hazard shot 39.6 percent (21 of 53) from the field in the win. The Bulldogs shot 37.5 percent (six of 16) from three-point range as part of a winning effort.

Hazard, a perennial 14th Region All “A” Classic championship contender, shot 76.5 percent (13 of 17) from the free-throw line.

Andrew Ford scored a game-high 17 points and hauled in seven rebounds to lead Hazard to the win. Ford connected on six of 11 shots from inside the arc.

Accompanying Ford in double figures for the Bulldogs, Seth Caudill scored 11 points.

Narrowly missing double figures for Hazard, Max Johnson and Dawson Duff netted nine points apiece.

Contributing to Hazard’s victory, Jamal Hazell (six points), Sawyer Patrick (four points), Tyson Turner (two points) and Chris Jones (one point) accounted for the rest of the Bulldogs’ scoring.

Buckhorn shot 34 percent (16 of 47) from the field. The Wildcats shot 31.2 percent (five of 16) from three-point range.

Buckhorn shot 66.7 percent (eight of 12) from the free-throw line.

The Wildcats managed to outrebound the Bulldogs 33-29.

Jacob McCoy paced Buckhorn, scoring a team-high 15 points for the Wildcats. McCoy was the only Buckhorn player to reach double figures in scoring.

Cameron Caudill (eight points), Hayden Neace (eight points), Izaah Miller (six points), Austin Riley (six points) and Jayden Barger (two points) provided the remainder of Buckhorn’s scoring in the tournament game.

Caudill paced Buckhorn inside, grabbing a game-high 13 rebounds.

Following the win, Hazard advanced in the 14th Region All “A” Classic boys’ basketball tournament.