HAZARD — Notching its ninth straight win, Hazard defeated rival Perry Central 53-45 in the 54th District Boys' Basketball Tournament championship game at John C. Combs Arena on Friday, Feb. 24.

Hazard shot 52.9 percent (18 of 34) from the field in its district championship-clinching win. The Bulldogs made three of nine three-pointers, shooting 33.3 percent from three-point range.

Hazard, which used a balanced offensive attack to claim the win, shot 66.7 percent (14 of 21) from the free throw line.

The Bulldogs outrebounded the Commodores 25-17 in the postseason matchup.

Landon Smith scored 17 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead the Bulldogs.

Finishing directly behind Smith in scoring for Hazard, Seth Caudill netted 16 points.

Joining Smith and Caudill in double figures for Hazard, Jamal Hazell tallied 12 points.

Chipping in offensively for Hazard, Max Johnson added six points and Evin Eversole contributed two points.

Perry Central shot 41.5 percent (17 of 41) from the field. The Commodores made five of 12 three-point field goal attempts, shooting 41.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Perry Central shot 85.7 percent (six of seven) from the free throw line in the district championship game.

Tyler Day and Rydge Beverly scored 12 points apiece to pace the Commodores.

Finishing near double figures for Perry Central, Carter Castle netted eight points.

Behind Castle in Perry Central's offensive effort, Kizer Slone contributed six points, Dylan Knight added five points and Trayten Woods chipped in two points.

Both Hazard (27-3) and Perry Central (18-14) advanced to the 14th Region Boys' Basketball Tournament.

Hazard 68, Leslie County 50: Hazard pulled away to defeat Leslie County 68-50 in the semifinals of the 54th District Boys' Basketball Tournament at Perry County Central High School's John C. Combs Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Excelling offensively, Hazard shot 65.9 percent (29 of 44) from the field. The Bulldogs made four of nine three-point field goal attempts, shooting 44.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Hazard, which featured four scorers in double figures, shot 66.7 percent (six of nine) from the free-throw line.

Jamal Hazell scored 17 points to lead Bulldogs. Joining Hazell in double figures for Hazard, Evin Eversole scored 15 points, Seth Caudill netted 12 points and Landon Smith posted 11 points.

Hazard received scoring from nine different players. The additional scorers for Hazard were Max Johnson (four points), Tucker Johnson (three points), Braydon Hurley (two points), Daulton Combs (two points) and Caleb Morris (two points).

Leslie County shot 44.2 percent (19 of 43) from the field in the district tournament game. The Eagles shot 36.8 percent (seven of 19) from three-point range.

Leslie County shot 71.4 percent (five-of-seven) from the free throw line.

Jayden Hacker scored 15 points to lead the Eagles.

Accompanying Hacker in double figures for Leslie County, Wyatt Hensley netted 10 points.

Finishing near double figures for the Eagles, Gage Witt tallied eight points.

Leslie County received scoring from nine different players. The other scorers for Leslie County were Dalton Browning (four points), Jesse Osborne (three points), Tye Meyers (three points), Thomas Saylor (three points), Hayden Wolfe (two points) and Dillon Smith (two points).