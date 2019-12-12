HAZARD — In a dominant performance, host Hazard pulled away to defeat Floyd Central 80-55 in the DJ Begley City/County Classic on Friday.
Hazard moved to 2-0 with the win.
With the loss, Floyd Central dropped to 1-2.
Preseason 14th Region favorite Hazard shot 52.8 percent (28 of 53) from the field. The Bulldogs were four of 11 (36.4 percent) from three-point range.
Hazard shot 74.1 percent (20 of 27) from the free-throw line.
Wade Pelphrey, the top player in the 14th Region, paced Hazard with a game-high 24 points.
Four Hazard players reached double figures in scoring as Jarrett Napier, Rydge Beverly and Logan Hall added 10 points apiece.
Reece Fletcher narrowly missed reaching double figures in scoring, netting nine points for the Bulldogs.
Jacob Johnson (seven points), Noah Neace (four points), Tyson Turner (four points) and Chris Jones (two points) rounded out the Bulldogs’ individual scoring.
Floyd Central shot 37.9 percent (22 of 58) from the field. The Jaguars were eight of 23 (34.8 percent) from three-point range.
Floyd Central shot 50 percent (three of six) from the free-throw line.
Blake Slone led Floyd Central with a team-high 20 points. Slone was four of nine from three-point range for the Jaguars.
Marcus Thacker added 12 points and Brandon Little 10 points as three Floyd Central scorers reached double figures. Little recorded a double-double for the Jaguars, pulling down 12 rebounds.
Brody Buck (four points), Hayden Hall (four points), Ronnie Sammons (three points) and Dalton Boyd (three points) accounted for the remainder of the Jaguars’ scoring.
Hazard 57,
Bryan Station 46
Host Hazard managed to defeat Bryan Station 57-46 in the DJ Begley City/County Classic on Saturday.
With the win, Hazard moved to 3-0.
Bryan Station dropped to 1-3 with the loss.
Hazard shot 50 percent (21 of 42) from the field. The Bulldogs were three of nine (33.3 percent) from three-point range.
Hazard shot 50 percent (12 of 24) from the free-throw line.
Logan Hall led Hazard with a game-high 18 points. Finishing directly behind Hall in the Hazard scoring column, Wade Pelphrey added 17 points.
Flirting with double figures in scoring for the Bulldogs, Jacob Johnson netted nine points while Reece Fletcher hipped in eight points.
Jarrett Napier and Tyson Turner rounded out the Bulldogs’ individual scoring, tallying three points and two points, respectively.
Bryan Station shot 40.9 percent (18 of 44) from the field. The Defenders were nine of 23 (39.1 percent) from three-point range.
Trenton Grundy netted 15 points to lead Bryan Station offensively. Accompanying Grundy in double figures in scoring for the Defender, James Lindsay added 11 points.
