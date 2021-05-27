HAZARD — Hazard turned back visiting Prestonsburg in a high school baseball game on Monday, May 24, prevailing 4-1.

In a battle of former region champions, Hazard defeated Prestonsburg for the second time in the 2021 high school baseball season.

With the game tied 1-1, Hazard pushed across a pair of runs in the bottom half of the fifth inning.

Adding to its lead, Hazard plated another run one inning later to move ahead 4-1.

Gus Mullins earned the win on the mound for the Bulldogs. Mullins pitched three and 1/3 innings, allowing zero runs on one hit while striking out four and walking zero.

Matt Welch took the pitching loss for the Blackcats. Welch pitched two and a third innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out two.

Nic Kidd and Kaden Allen each pitched in relief for Prestonsburg, throwing three and 1/3 innings and 1/3 of an inning, respectively.

Samuel Shoptaw started the game on the mound for Hazard. Shoptaw surrendered one run on one hit over three and 2/3 innings, striking out three.

Hazard edged Prestonsburg 3-2 in the hits column and overcame three errors to notch the win.

Shoptaw, Max Johnson and Dawson Duff recorded one hit apiece for the Bulldogs.

Helping his pitching cause at the plate, Mullins drove in two runs.

As part of a balanced offensive attack, Johnson and Hank Pelfrey drove in one run apiece for the Bulldogs.

Johnson doubled as Hazard pulled away for the win.

Prestonsburg committed three errors in its losing effort.