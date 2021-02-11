Hazard had a busy week on the hardwood.

The Bulldogs competed in the WYMT Mountain Classic last week and were eliminated from the tournament by Harlan County Saturday. The Bulldogs picked up wins over Martin County and Wolfe County in the tourney. Hazard fell to Harlan County for a shot to go to the WYMT Mountain Classic championship game.

The Bulldogs bounced back with two straight wins over Lee County and Letcher Central Monday and Tuesday.

Hazard 73,

Letcher Central 54

Hazard used a balanced offensive attack to defeat host Letcher Central 73-54 in a boys’ high school basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

With the win, Hazard improved to 12-3.

Letcher Central dropped to 7-6 with the loss.

Hazard shot 52.6 percent (30 of 57) from the field. The Bulldogs were eight of 15 (53.3 percent) from three-point range.

Hazard finished five of 13 from the free-throw line.

Three Hazard players reached double figures in scoring.

Wade Pelfrey paced Hazard, scoring 16 points for the Bulldogs.

Following Pelfrey, Andrew Short scored 14 points Hazard in the win.

Accompanying Pelfrey and Ford in double figures for Hazard, Samuel Shoptaw added 11 points.

Hazard featured eight different scorers. Max Johnson (eight points), Chris Jones (eight points), Jarrett Napier (eight points), Jamal Hazell (five points) and Sawyer Patrick (three points) accounted for the Bulldogs’ additional scoring in the victory.

Hazard 73,

Lee County 32

Wade Pelfrey poured in a game-high 27 points to lead visiting Hazard over Lee County 73-32 in a boys’ high school basketball game on Monday, Jan. 8.

Pelfrey was four of seven from three-point range.

Hazard shot 57.4 percent (27 of 47) from the field. The Bulldogs were six of 16 (37.5 percent) from three-point range.

Hazard shot 68.4 percent (13 of 19) from the free-throw line.

Andrew Ford added 15 points for the Bulldogs.

Joining Pelfrey and Ford in double figures in scoring for Hazard, Jamal Hazell added 10 points.

Hazard featured nine different scorers, including Tyson Turner (seven points), Max Johnson (five points), Samuel Shoptaw (three points), Jarrett Napier (three points), Sawyer Patrick (two points) and Cameron Caudill (one point).

Defensively, Hazard limited Lee County throughout the game. Lee County shot 26.2 percent (11 of 42) from the field. The Bobcats were four of 20 (20 percent) from three-point range.

Leading Lee County, Jack Fox scored 12 points for the Bobcats.

Harlan County 69,

Hazard 65

Wade Pelfrey led the Bulldogs once again with a team-high 26 points. Pelfrey knocked down four of his 10 three-point attempts. He also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

Andrew Ford followed Pelfrey in scoring with 16 points. Samuel Shoptaw also reached double figure scoring with 10 points. Chris Jones added four and Jarrett Napier added three. Max Johnson, Jamal Hazell and Cameron Caudill all scored two points for the Bulldogs.

On the night, Hazard was 27 for 54 from the field (50 percent). The Bulldogs were six of 19 from three-point range (31.6 percent). Hazard was five for seven at the free-throw line (71.4 percent).

Harlan County out rebounded Hazard 25-23.

Noah Trent led the way for the Black Bears with a team-high 24 points and 14 rebounds. Daniel Carmical followed with 18 points and Jackson Huff added 15 points in the win.

Harlan County fell to Knox Central 74-70 in the WYMT Mountain Classic championship game Monday evening.

Hazard 59,

Wolfe County 52

Pelfrey scored 20 points to help lead the Bulldogs past Wolfe County Saturday in the WYMT Mountain Classic.

Andrew Ford followed Pelfrey’s lead and scored 19 points and he pulled down 12 rebounds for a double-double.

Pelfrey and Ford were the only two Bulldogs in double figure scoring.

Max Johnson followed with six points and Jamal Hazell added four points. Tyson Turner, Jarrett Napier, Samuel Shoptaw, Cameron Caudill and Sawyer Patrick all scored two points in the Hazard win.

The Bulldogs were 21 for 52 from the field (40.4 percent). Hazard was only two for 18 from three-point range (11.1 percent). The Bulldogs knocked down 15 of 18 from the free-throw line (83.3 percent).

Wolfe County out rebounded Hazard 28-26.

Jaz Johnson led the way for the Wolves with a game-high 23 points. He was the only Wolfe County player to reach double figures.

Elijah Tolson scored eight points for Wolfe County. Skylar Ritchie, Sawyer Thompson and Cody Peyton each scored seven points.

Hazard 75,

Martin County 65

Four Bulldogs reached double figures in the Bulldogs’ 75-65 win over Martin County.

Wade Pelfrey led the way for Hazard with a team-high 20 points. Andrew Ford followed with 14 points and Samuel Shoptaw added 12. Max Johnson also reached double figure scoring with 10 points. Chris Jones added eight points and a team-high 10 rebounds. Jamal Hazell scored seven points and Sawyer Patrick added four points in the win.

The Bulldogs were 30 for 52 from the field (57.7 percent). Hazard was five for 11 from behind the three-point line (45.5 percent). The Bulldogs connected on 10 of 13 from the free-throw line.

Hazard pulled down 31 total rebounds.