HAZARD — Capturing a championship on its home floor, Hazard pulled away to defeat Wolfe County 57-47 at Memorial Gymnasium Sunday, Jan. 15.

Hazard shot 50 percent (23 of 46) from the field in the championship-clinching win. The Bulldogs connected on two of 11 three-point field goal attempts.

Hazard hit nine of 20 free throw attempts in the title game.

Jamal Hazell scored 20 points to lead Hazard to the championship-clinching win.

Accompanying Hazell in double figures for the Bulldogs, Seth Caudill scored 14 points and Evin Eversole netted 10 points.

Narrowly missing double figures for Hazard, Landon Smith added nine points.

Rounding out Hazard's individual scoring, Max Johnson chipped in four points for the Bulldogs.

Wolfe County shot 43.6 percent (18 of 41) from the field in the championship game. The Wolves shot 40 percent (eight of 20) from three-point range.

Wolfe County connected on three of nine free throw attempts.

Sawyer Thompson scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Wolves.

Accompanying Thompson in double figures for Wolfe County, Dalton Voils scored 10 points.

Six players accounted for all of Wolfe County's scoring.

Finishing one field goal short of reaching double figures for the Wolves, Skylar Ritchie tallied eight points.

Aiding the Wolves offensively, Caleb Creech (three points), Camden Oliver (two points) and Andrew Mayabb (two points) accounted for the rest of Wolfe County's scoring.

Inside, Thompson and Mayabb each pulled down five rebounds for the Wolves.

Hazard is slated to meet 10th Region champion Bishop Brossart in the first round of the All "A" Classic statewide tournament at Eastern Kentucky University's McBrayer Arena at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26.