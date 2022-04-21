Hazard rolled to a 14th Region All “A” Classic championship with a 6-2 win over Breathitt County last Friday.

The Bulldogs rolled through their competition until the championship game in the 14th Region All “A” Classic. Hazard opened the tournament with a 25-0 win over Cordia in three innings in the opening round. The Bulldogs followed with a 15-0 win over Buckhorn in three innings and another 15-0 win over Leslie County in three innings in the 14th Region All “A” Classic semifinals.

Friday evening, the Bulldogs were the host team, but the visitors on the scoreboard.

Hazard got going early. Gus Mullins hit a leadoff single to get things going. Max Johnson was hit-by-a-pitch to put two runners on. Sawyer Patrick drew a walk to load the bases.

With one out and the bases loaded, Hank Pelfrey drove home a run with on a fielder’s choice.

The Bulldogs scored one run in the top of the first to take the early lead.

With one out in the top of the second, Evan Akemon reached on an error. Mullins reached on an infield single to put two runners on with two outs.

That set the stage for Johnson. Johnson drilled a shot down the right field line that drove both runs home and had him reach third with a stand-up triple. That hit pushed the lead to 3-0 entering the bottom of the second.

Patrick picked up the win on the mound for the Bulldogs. He tossed all seven innings of work and gave up two runs on six hits. He struck out six batters and didn’t allow a walk.

Pelfrey led the way for the Bulldogs as he went three for four at the plate with an RBI, two runs scored and three stolen bases. Mullins went two for three with two runs scored and he drew a walk. Tucker Napier was two for four with two RBIs. Sawyer added a double and Johnson tripled and drove in two runs. Clint Davidson and Dawson Duff each added singles.

Hazard is scheduled to take on Jackson County in the All “A” Classic Section. The winner will advance to the All “A” Classic state tournament April 30 at Eastern Kentucky University.