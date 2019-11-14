Bulldogs cruise past Hornets, 36-8

Hazard shook off a regular-season finale loss to Whitley County during the opening round of the postseason, defeating visiting Phelps 36-8 in the Class A Football Playoffs last Friday.
With the win, Hazard improved to 7-4 and advances to the second round of the Class A Football Playoffs.
Phelps ended its season 4-7 with the loss.
Hazard averaged 10 yards per carry in the victory over Phelps. The Bulldogs rushed 20 times for 270 yards and four touchdowns.
Host Hazard used a balanced rushing attack to beat Phelps, an opponent from Pike County. Running back Brayden Thomas led Hazard on the ground, rushing four times for 101 yards and one touchdown.
Elijah Gayheart followed Thomas, rushing five times for 58 yards. In addition to Thomas reaching the endzone on the ground, Gayheart, Trajon Campbell and Nick Miller added one rushing touchdown apiece for the Bulldogs.
Through the air, five different Hazard passers combined to complete eight of 16 passes for 103 yards.
Zane Deaton and Matthew Couch led Hazard defensively, posting eight tackles apiece. Thomas, Reece Fletcher and Max Johnson followed, finishing with seven tackles each. Campbell, Johnson and Campbell Davis each registered one interception for the Bulldogs. Johnson returned his picked off pass 50 yards for a touchdown.
In the other opening round games in the Class A Football Playoffs it was Crittenden County 46, Caverna 0; Russellville 42, Fulton County 27; Holy Cross (Louisville) 49, Fort Knox 7; Bethlehem 46, Campbellsville 38; Kentucky Country Day 50, Berea 0; Eminence 34 Frankfort 14; Newport Central Catholic 49, Dayton 14; Ludlow 43, Bellevue 20; Nicholas County 46, Bracken County 0; Bishop Brossart 36, Paris 0; Paintsville 67, Fairview 0; Raceland 77, Betsy Layne 0; Williams 48, Harlan 8; Lynn Camp 40, Pineville 34.
Hazard is set to visit Pikeville for the second round of the Class A Football Playoffs on Friday, Nov. 15.
