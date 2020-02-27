Winning convincingly on its opponent’s home floor, Hazard doubled up longtime rival Leslie County 72-36 in the 54th District Boys’ Basketball Tournament Semifinals on Tuesday night.
With the win, Hazard improved to 25-5 and advanced to the 54th District championship game.
Leslie County ended its season 12-17 with the loss.
Hazard forced Leslie County to play from behind throughout the postseason matchup.
Thriving offensively, Hazard shot 71.4 percent (30 of 42) from the field. The Bulldogs were five of eight (62.5 percent) from three-point range.
Hazard shot 87.5 percent (seven of eight) from the free-throw line.
Wade Pelfrey led Hazard with a game-high 16 points. Pelfrey was five of six from inside the arc.
Hazard featured three scorers in double figures. Accompanying Pelfrey in double figures in scoring for the Bulldogs, Reece Fletcher netted 14 points and Jacob Johnson added 10 points.
Narrowly missing double figures in scoring for the Bulldogs, Jamal Hazell finished with nine points.
The additional scorers for Hazard were Logan Hall (eight points), Jarrett Napier (seven points), Chris Jones (four points), Andrew Ford (two points) and Tyson Turner (two points).
Hall led Hazard on the backboards, grabbing seven rebounds.
Perry Central and Buckhorn were battling in the 54th District Boys’ Basketball Tournament Semifinals at press time on Wednesday. Hazard is set to face the winner of the Perry Central-Buckhorn matchup in the district title game at Leslie County High School at 7:00 p.m. on Friday night.
