LOTTS CREEK — Winning on the road, current 14th Region frontrunner Hazard pulled away to defeat longtime rival Cordia 67-53 in a boys’ high school basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 25.

Reigning 14th Region champion Hazard shot 48.1 percent (26 of 54) from the field. The Bulldogs were six of 13 (46.2 percent) from three-point range.

Hazard finished nine of 20 from the free-throw line.

Wade Pelfrey led Hazard to the win, scoring a game-high 23 points for the Bulldogs. Pelfrey was three of seven from three-point range.

Joining Pelfrey in double figures for Hazard. Samuel Shoptaw scored 13 points and Andrew Ford netted 10 points.

Hazard featured nine different scorers, including Dawson Duff (five points), Jarrett Napier (four points), Sawyer Patrick (four points), Max Johnson (four points), Tyson Turner (two points) and Jamal Hazell (two points).

Ford paced Hazard inside, pulling down seven rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Cordia shot 39.5 percent (17 of 43) from the field. The Lions were eight of 15 from three-point range, shooing 53.3 percent beyond the arc.

Cordia shot 61.1 percent (11 of 18) from the free throw line.

Greg Brooks scored 17 points to pace the Lions.

Accompanying Brooks in double figures and recording a double-double for Cordia, Naz Welch netted 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Narrowly missing double figures for the Lions, Dylan Grigsby scored nine points.

The additional scorers for Cordia were Hunter Combs (six points), Jago Robinson (five points) and Donavan Stidham (one point).

Contributing inside for the Lions, Stidham grabbed 10 rebounds.