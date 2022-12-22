After jumping out to an early lead, Hazard found itself trailing rival Perry Central in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs trailed the Commodores 44-42 with just 3:35 left.

The game was close down the stretch, but the homesteading Bulldogs edged Perry Central 53-50 in 54th District action.

Hazard held a 15-4 lead after the first quarter of play.

Perry Central kept chipping away at the lead, until the Commodores took a 42-40 lead with 4:56 left to play after Rydge Beverly knocked down a pair of free throws.

Hazard answered as Seth Caudill knocked down a basket with 4:06 left to play.

Perry Central’s Kizer Slone fought for an offensive rebound and he scored on the putback with 3:35 left to play to put the Commodores back on top 44-42.

Hazard fired back as Jamal Hazell scored with 3:16 left to tie things back up at 44-44. Caudill put the Bulldogs back up 46-44 after scoring a basket after getting an offensive rebound.

Perry Central’s Carter Castle knotted things back at 46-46.

Hazard’s Landon Smith put the Bulldogs up to stay after that. Smith scored and was fouled with just 43 seconds left. He knocked down the free throw for the three-point play as the Bulldogs hung to a 49-46 lead.

Perry Central didn’t go down quietly as Slone knocked down a pair of free throws with 49 seconds left to cut the lead to 49-48.

Smith added another basket for the Bulldogs with 21 seconds left as Hazell got the assist on the play. That pushed the Bulldogs’ lead to 51-48.

Perry Central had a chance to get closer, but missed the front end of a one-and-one with 11 seconds left.

Smith was fouled and knocked down two free throws to seal the win.

Perry Central’s Tyler Day scored with just five seconds left to set the game’s final score at 53-50.

Smith had a huge game to lead the Bulldogs. He scored a game-high 25 points and pulled down six rebounds. Smith was seven for 12 from the field and was a perfect 11 for 11 at the free-throw line.

Caudill added 12 points and five rebounds. Hazell added 12 points and six rebounds. Even Eversole scored two points and pulled down a team-high seven boards. Gus Mullins added two points as well.

Slone led the way for the Commodores with a team-high 18 points and seven rebounds. Castle followed with 13 points. Beverly added nine. Day scored eight points and Dylan Knight chipped in with two.

Day opened the game with a basket to give Perry Central a 2-0 lead.

Hazard responded with 13 straight points to take control of the game.

Hazell scored the opening basket for the Bulldogs. Smith followed with a pair of free throws and Caudill scored after an offensive rebound with 5:03 left in the first quarter as the lead grew to 6-2. Smith followed with two more free throws and Caudill knocked down another shot with 2:48 left to push the lead to 10-2. Smith scored and was fouled with 1:38 left in the first; he knocked down the free throw to give Hazard a 13-2 lead.

Hazard held a 15-4 lead after the first quarter of play.

Slone opened the second with a three for the Commodores to cut the lead to 15-7.

Hazard fired back and looked to be on the verge of blowing the game open midway through the second. Smith scored and was fouled with 5:23 left. There was also a technical foul called on Perry Central on the play.

Smith stepped to the line and hit his and-one free throw. He then knocked down the two technical free throws as the lead ballooned to 24-9 with 5:23 left in the first half.

Smith wasn’t done as he followed that with another basket as the lead grew to 26-9 with 5:09 left to play.

Perry Central fought back as Slone and Beverly knocked down threes before the halftime break to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 30-19 at the halftime break.

Perry Central outscored Hazard 12-8 in the third quarter to trail 38-31 entering the last quarter of play.

Hazard (7-2) is playing in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic this week in Gatlinburg, Tenn.

Perry Central (6-4) is playing in the Pikeville Invitational Tournament this week.