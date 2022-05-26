HAZARD — Hazard edged visiting Estill County 2-1 in the opening round of the 14th Region Baseball Tournament on Monday, May 23.

With the win, Hazard advanced to the semifinals of the 14th Region Baseball Tournament.

The loss eliminated Estill County from the high school baseball postseason.

The Bulldogs and Engineers met in a postseason showdown between two of the 14th Region's top baseball teams.

Estill County scored first, pushing across one run in the top half of the third inning,

But perennial 14th Region title contender Hazard answered, scoring one run in the bottom half of the third inning to pull even.

Braxten Davidson supplied the game-winning hit for Hazard when he delivered a single in the bottom half of the seventh inning. Gus Mullins scored the game-winning run for the Bulldogs.

Sawyer Patrick earned the win on the mound for the Bulldogs. Patrick pitched a complete game, allowing one run on three hits while recording 11 strikeouts.

Luke Flynn took the loss on the mound for the Engineers. Flynn surrendered one run on three hits over one and one-third innings, striking out one.

Thomas Forehand started the game on the mound for the Engineers. Forehand surrendered one run on three hits over five innings, striking out three.

Hazard doubled up Estill County 6-3 in the hit column.

Mullins went two for-four at the plate to lead the Bulldogs' offensive attack. Mullins drilled two doubles in Hazard's win.

Following Mullins in Hazard's offensive attack, Davidson, Max Johnson, Gaige Logan and Hank Pelfrey contributed one hit each.

Davidson and Mullins each drove in one run for the Bulldogs.

Forehand, Ty Niece and Kenny Rose provided one hit apiece for the Engineers in the season-ending loss. Niece drove in Estill County's lone run.

Defensively, Hazard committed one error.

Hazard was set to meet Letcher County Central in the semifinals of the 14th Region Baseball Tournament at Perry Central High School at press time on Wednesday, May 25. Complete coverage of the Hazard-Letcher County Central game will appear in next week's edition.