It was a shootout between Class 4A Letcher Central and homestanding Hazard.

And in the end, the home team Bulldogs pulled out a 52-50 win over the Cougars.

There was plenty of offense in the game as Hazard put up 480 total yards of offense and Letcher Central put up 396 total yards of offense.

Hazard quarterback Max Pelfrey led the way for the Bulldogs. Max Pelfrey was 12 for 22 passing for 218 yards and three TDs. He also added 61 rushing yards and a TD on seven carries.

Max Johnson, once again, led the rushing attack with 188 yards and three TDs on 25 carries. He added two catches for six yards as well. Memphis Blankenship added two carries for 13 yards.

Hank Pelfrey led the receivers with five catches for 142 yards and a TD. Landon Smith followed with four catches for 66 yards and two TDs. Jayvon White hauled in a four-yard catch.

Besides his big game receiving, Hank Pelfrey added a kickoff return for a TD for the Bulldogs.

Rayce Lindon and Joseph Amburgey each scored on two-point conversions. Amburgey was also two for two on extra-point kicks.

Defensively, Johnson came up with two interceptions to give the Bulldogs two big turnovers in the game.

On the season, Johnson now has four interceptions on the season. He led the state in interceptions last season.

Quarterback Jonah Little led the way for Letcher Central. Little was five for 18 passing for 72 yards and two TDs with two interceptions. He did most of his damage with his legs, though. Little rushed for a game-high 249 yards and four TDs on 24 carries.

Keynote Miller was one for two passing for 22 yards as well as 11 rushing yards on five carries.

Isaac Matthews added 44 yards rushing on 10 carries.

Keaston Branham led the Letcher Central receivers with four catches for 73 yards and two TDs. Brett Smith added two catches for 21 yards.

Hazard (3-1) will be on its Bye Week this Friday night. The Bulldogs will return Friday, September 23 at home against Class 3A Ashland.