HAZARD — Determined Hazard outlasted visiting Sayre 24-21 in the opening round of the KHSAA Class A Playoffs on Friday, Nov. 5.

After notching the win, Hazard improved to 8-4.

The Bulldogs and Spartans battled back and fourth throughout the postseason matchup.

Hazard took a 10-6 lead into halftime.

Quarterback Max Pelfrey led Hazard to the win, completing 13 of 19 passes for 174 yards and two TDs.

Andrew Ford was Hazard’s leading receiver, hauling in seven receptions for 98 yards and one TD.

Following Ford, Tyson Turner reeled in three receptions for 31 yards and one TD as the Bulldogs pulled put the hard-fought win.

Excelling on the ground, Hazard rushed 41 times for 205 yards and one TD.

Zane Deaton paced Hazard’s rushing attack, taking 19 carries for 70 yards.

In another productive rushing effort, Hank Pelfrey rushed five times for 58 yards and one TD as the Bulldogs prevailed.

Pacing Hazard on special teams, kicker Mia Rouse connected on all three of her PAT attempts and booted a field goal.

Johnson and Ford combined to pace Hazard defensively, registering nine tackles apiece. Thriving in the secondary, Johnson recorded two interceptions.

Quarterback Cole Pennington led Sayre, completing 17 of 20 passes for 152 yards and two TDs. Pennington, who threw two interceptions, rushed five times for 40 yards and one TD.

Jackson Marshall and Luke Pennington each hauled in one TD pass reception for the Spartans.

Sayre rushed 25 times for 164 yards and one TD. Leading the Spartans on the ground, Caleb Kern rushed 16 times for 109 yards.

Kern paced Sayre defensively, recording 12 tackles.

Hazard is scheduled to visit Pikeville in the second round of the KHSAA Class A Playoffs on Friday, Nov. 12.