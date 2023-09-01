After falling to Martin County in Week 1, Hazard was looking for its first win of the season in Week 2.

The Bulldogs knew it wouldn’t be easy going against Class 5A Harlan County.

Hazard somehow found a way to squeak out a 13-12 win over the Black Bears to get their first win of the season.

Hazard had 136 yards of offense through the air and added another 136 yards of offense on the ground to finish the game with 272 total yards of offense.

Max Pelfrey was 14 for 25 passing for 136 yards and a TD with two interceptions. He added 14 yards rushing a TD.

Elijah Gayheart led the way for the rushing attack with 77 yards on 11 carries. Memphis Blankenship finished the game with 20 yards rushing on three carries. Gaige Logan added 18 yards on seven carries. Gavin Johnson added seven yards rushing.

Johnson led the Bulldogs’ receivers with five catches for 45 yards. Logan followed with three catches for 36 yards. Jayvon White added three catches for 24 yards and a TD. Blankenship added a 15-yard catch. Connor Holbrook and Gayheart each added one catch for eight yards.

Hazard’s defense held Harlan County to just 157 total yards of offense on the night.

The Bulldogs forced four fumbles on the night and recovered three of them. Blankenship forced one fumble and recovered two. Davion Strode also recovered a fumble. John Sexton, Logan and Kenyon Higgins each forced fumbles.

Rayce Lindon led the Bulldog defense with 12 tackles (two went for losses). CJ Simpson followed with eight tackles. Higgins added seven tackles (one for a loss) and 1/2 a sack. Blankenship followed with seven tackles and one and 1/2 sacks on the night.Pelfrey and Johnson each had interceptions for the Bulldogs against Harlan County.

Jordan Thomas led the Black Bears with 112 yards rushing and a TD.Bryan Howard also scored a TD for Harlan County.

Hazard (1-1) is scheduled to visit Paris Friday night at 7:30 p.m.