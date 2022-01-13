HINDMAN — Hazard came up short as Breathitt County prevailed 64-58 in the 14th Region All “A” Classic boys’ basketball tournament title game at Knott Central High School on Sunday, Jan. 9.

Hazard dropped to 10-4 after suffering the loss.

Tabbed the 14th Region’s top team during the preseason, Breathitt County (14-2) outscored Hazard 12-9 in the opening quarter of the title game. The Bobcats led 27-24 at halftime.

Breathitt County managed to extend its lead early in the second half. The Bobcats led 51-37 at the conclusion of the third quarter.

Four Breathitt County players reached double figures in scoring. Andrew Combs led Breathitt County, scoring a team-high 15 points for the Bobcats. Along with Combs reaching double figures for Breathitt County, Luke Bellamy scored 13 points and Austin Sperry netted 11 points.

Flirting with double figures for the Bobcats, Jaylen Turner tossed in nine points.

Rounding out Breathitt County’s individual scoring, Christian Collins and Bryce Hoskins tossed in eight points apiece.

Andrew Ford led Hazard, scoring a game-high 23 points for the Bulldogs. Accompanying Ford in double figures for Hazard, Max Johnson netted 12 points.

The additional scorers for Hazard were Dawson Duff (six points), Seth Caudill (five points), Tyson Turner (four points), Cameron Caudill (four points), Sawyer Patrick (two points) and Chris Jones (two points).

The win allowed Breathitt County to advance to the All “A” Classic statewide tournament.

14th Region All “A”

Classic semifinals

Hazard 60,

Wolfe County 52

Hazard knocked off Wolfe County 60-52 in the semifinals of the 14th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament at Knott County Central High School on Saturday, Jan. 8.

The win allowed Hazard to advance to the 14th Region All “A” Classic boys’ basketball championship game.

Hazard shot 46.7 percent (21 of 45) from the field in the win. The Bulldogs shot 50 percent (six of 12) from three-point range.

Hazard shot 75 percent (12 of 16) from the free-throw line.

Inside, Hazard outrebounded Wolfe County 25-22.

Dawson Duff and Max Johnson shared team-high scoring honors for Hazard, netting 16 points apiece for the Bulldogs.

Andrew Ford recorded a double-double for Hazard, scoring 14 points and pulling down 10 rebounds.

Accompanying three of his teammates in double figures, Chris Jones contributed 10 points for the Bulldogs.

Aiding Hazard’s offensive attack, Seth Caudill added four points.

Wolfe County shot 46.5 percent (20 of 43) from the field. The Wolves connected on five of 19 three-point field goal attempts.

Wolfe County shot 58.3 percent (seven of 12) from the free-throw line.

Sawyer Thompson scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Wolves. Accompanying Thompson in double figures for Wolfe County, Wilgus Tolson scored 18 points and Skylar Ritchie netted 13 points.

Rounding out Wolfe County’s individual scoring, Levi Mayabb chipped in two points.

Hazard moved on to meet Breathitt County in the 14th Region All “A” Classic boys’ basketball championship game.

Hazard 87,

Lee County 67

Senior forward Andrew Ford scored a game-high 30 points to lead Hazard over Lee County 87-67 in the 14th Region All “A” Classic boys’ basketball tournament on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Ford connected on 14 of 19 shot attempts from inside the arc. Nearly recording a double-double, Ford pulled down nine rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Hazard shot 54.5 percent (36-of-66) from the field. The Bulldogs shot 38.5 percent (five-of-13) from three-point range.

Hazard shot 83.3 percent (10-of-12) from the free throw line.

Controlling the backboards, Hazard outrebounded Lee County 28-18.

Accompanying Ford in double figures for the Bulldogs, Dawson Duff scored 15 points and Tyson Turner netted 10 points.

Hazard featured nine different scorers, including Max Johnson (eight points), Jamal Hazell (eight points), Chris Jones (eight points), Jondon Olinger (three points), Seth Caudill (three points) and Sawyer Patrick (two points).

Lee County suffered a 20-point loss despite shooting 61.5 percent (24 of 39) from the field. The Bobcat shot 52.6 percent (10 of 19) from three-point range, hitting over half of its attempts beyond the arc.

But Lee County struggled to connect on foul shots, shooting 47.4 percent (nine of 19) from the free-throw line.

Jack Fox scored a team-high 25 points to lead Lee County. Joining Fox in double figures for the Bobcats, Bryce Angel and Zach Watterson scored 12 points apiece while James Moore netted 11 points.

The other scorers for Lee County included Lucien Benton (three points), Alex Wolf (two points) and Dylan Noe (two points).