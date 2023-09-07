Hazard is trying to figure out its offense.

The Bulldogs have been one of the most explosive offenses in Class A the past few seasons, but this season the offense is off to a slow start.

The Bulldogs season high through Week 3 is 13 points and that was just enough to knock off Harlan County 13-12.

Hazard fell to Paris 22-6 last Friday night.

That marked the second time this season that the Bulldogs haven’t reached double figures in a game.

Hazard opened the season with a 20-7 loss to Martin County.

Against Paris, the Bulldogs finished with 213 total yards of offense.

The pass game is starting to come around, but the run game struggled against Paris as the Bulldogs only gained 53 yards on the ground.

Junior quarterback Max Pelfrey led the way for Hazard. Pelfrey finished the game 13 for 35 passing for 164 yards and a TD with an interception. He also led the Bulldogs in rushing with 45 yards on six carries.

After that, Elijah Gayheart added 11 rushing yards on six carries and Gaige Logan added four yards on three carries.

Jayvon White led the receivers with eight catches for 79 yards. Gavin Johnson followed with three catches for 56 yards. Logan had a 20-yard TD catch. Connor Holbrook added a six-yard catch and Gayheart had a catch as well.

Paris racked up 290 yards on the ground against the Bulldogs, but only threw for 59 yards.

Quarterback Julius Gregory was six for 14 passing for 59 yards and an interception.

Jayden Holman led the way on the ground for Paris with 118 yards and a TD on 14 carries. Jakari Ransom also finished with 101 yards rushing and a TD on 14 carries. Elijah Webb added 67 yards and a score on six carries. Brandon Cruz rushed for five yards on the night.

Ransom also led the receivers with four catches for 45 yards. Brandon Santiago added a 14-yard catch and Webb had a reception of his own.

Rayce Lindon forced a fumble for the Hazard defense, but Paris recovered it. Lindon also led the Bulldogs with 16 tackles (two for a loss). Davion Strode added 10 tackles (two and 1/2 for a loss) and two sacks. Kenyon Higgins added nine tackles. Kyle Barnett, Logan, Memphis Blankenship and Johnson each finished the game with eight tackles each. Barnett added 1/2 sack. Blankenship came up with the Bulldogs’ only interception of the game.

Hazard (1-2) is scheduled to visit Class 4A Letcher Central Friday at 7:30 p.m.