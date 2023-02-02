RICHMOND — Anytime Covington Holy Cross needed a basket, the Indians turned to Jacob Meyer Friday night in the quarterfinal round of the All “A” Classic.

Hazard didn’t have an answer for Meyer and the Indians as the Bulldogs fell to Covington Holy Cross 60-45 in the All “A” Classic.

How good was Meyer?

He scored a game-high 34 points, pulled down seven rebounds, dished out five assists and came up with three steals as he led Holy Cross to the win over Hazard. Meyer was nine for 19 from the field and two for four from three-point range. He also scorched Hazard at the free-throw line where he finished 14 for 15 at the stripe on the night.

Holy Cross jumped out to an early 5-0 lead, but Hazard’s Landon Smith fired back with two straight baskets and he was fouled on the second shot; he made the free throw to tie the game at 5-5 with 4:25 left in the first half.

Hazard’s Max Johnson came up with a steal and a layup with 2:31 left in the first quarter to put the Bulldogs on top 9-8. Javier Ward answered with a three to put Holy Cross on top 11-9, but Seth Caudill scored with 1:35 left in the first to tie things at 11-11.

Meyer followed with a basket and Ward scored in the final seconds to give the Indians a 15-11 lead over Hazard after the first quarter of play.

Meyer opened the second with a pair of free throws to push the Indians’ lead to 17-11. He followed with a steal and big dunk to finish the fast break and push the lead to 19-11 with 5:44 left in the first half. Meyer capped off a 6-0 run of his own with another steal and the lead grew to 10 (21-11).

Johnson fired back with a basket with 3:03 left in the first half. He followed with a three with 2:34 left to cut the lead to 23-16.

The Bulldogs got the ball back again, but Meyer came up with another steal and slam as the lead jumped back to 25-165 with 1:46 left in the first half.

Holy Cross held a 27-18 lead at the halftime break.

Hazard opened the third quarter strong.

Smith opened the third quarter with a basket and Evin Eversole followed with two straight baskets to cut the Holy Cross lead to 27-24 Sith 6:02 left in the third.

Johnson came up with another steal and he found Smith streaking to the basket on the fast break; Smith was fouled with 5:32 left in the third. Smith split the free throws to cut the lead to 27-25.

Jacob Smith answered with Holy Cross’s first basket of the third quarter with 4:59 left in the third. Meyer followed with a pair of free throws with 4:38 left as the Indians pushed the lead to 31-25.

Smith scored and was fouled for Hazard with 4:08 left in the third. He made the free throw as the lead shrank to 31-28.

Meyer hit back-to-back threes late in the third as the Indians held a 43-35 lead to enter the fourth quarter of play.

Meyer opened the fourth with a basket and he was fouled on the play; he knocked down the free throw with 7:03 left to play as the Holy Cross lead grew to 46-35.

Holy Cross’s lead continued to grow as Meyer knocked down a pair of free throws with 3:18 left as the lead grew to 53-37.

Hazard couldn’t find a way to get any closer down the stretch as Holy Cross went on to get the win.

The Indians advanced all the way to the All “A” Classic championship. Holy Cross fell to Evangel Christian 65-62 Sunday.

Besides Meyer, Ward scored 12 points for the Indians. Matthew Dreas and Smith each scored six points. Sam Gibson chipped in with two points.

Johnson led the way for the Bulldogs with a team-high 13 points, four rebounds, four assists and an assist. Smith added a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Eversole also scored 11 points; he also had eight rebounds, two assisss and three steals. Caudill had eight points, four rebounds and an assist. Jamal Hazell had two points and four assists.

The Bulldogs were 18 for 54 from the field (33.3 percent). Hazard finished the game two for 14 from the three-point line (14.3 percent). The Bulldogs were seven for 10 from the free-throw line (70 percent).

Holy Cross finished the game 19 for 39 from the field (48.7 percent). The Indians were five for 14 from the three-point line (35.7 percent). Holy Cross was 17 for 21 from the free-throw line (81 percent).

Hazard outscored Holy Cross 32-26 in the paint. The Bulldogs also outscored the Indians 15-3 on second chance points.

Holy Cross had the advantage in points of turnovers; 20-16. The Indians outscored the Bulldogs 16-8 in fast break points as well.

Hazard won the battle on the boards 33-27.

Hazard 68,

Bishop Brossart 62

Hazard jumped out to a big lead against Bishop Brossart Thursday night in the opening round of the All “A” Classic.

The Bulldogs had to hold on to pick up a 68-62 win.

Hazard took control from the jump. The Bulldogs opened the game with on an 18-1 run.

Bishop Brossart’s Parker Mulberry ended the run with a layup with 1:37 left in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 22-6 lead after the first quarter of play.

Hazard’s Evin Eversole scored with 4:36 left in the first half to push the Bulldogs’ lead to 28-13.

Seth Caudill knocked down a three with 1:48 left as the Bulldogs’ lead jumped to 38-19. Jamal Hazell scored before the end of the half to push Hazard’s lead to 20.

Hazard pushed the lead to 41-21 at the halftime break.

The Bulldogs were 18 of 29 shooting in the first half (62 percent). Hazard was two for four from three-point range as well (50 percent) in the first half.

Bishop Brossart kept chipping away at the lead in the second half.

Logan Woosley scored for Bishop Brossart with 1:17 left to cut the lead to 51-37. Bishop Brossart cut the lead to 51-42 with 53 seconds left in the third after a pair of free throws by Brandon Bezold.

Max Johnson scored in the final seconds of the third to give Hazard a 53-42 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.

Hazard kept Bishop Brossart at bay in the fourth quarter. Bezold hit a three to cut the lead to 65-59 with 32 seconds left.

Johnson knocked down a free throw with 19 seconds left, then he came up with a steal and a layup with three seconds left.

Bishop Brossart’s Keegan Gulley hit a three with time running out to set the game’s final score at 68-62.

Johnson led the way for the Bulldogs with a team-high 17 points, four rebounds, six assists and six steals. Hazell followed with 16 points, five rebounds and four assists. Landon Smith added 14 points, six rebounds, one assist, three blocks and a steal. Seth Caudill followed with eight points and three rebounds. Caleb Morris added seven points and two assists. Eversole finished with six points, five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal.

Mason Sepate led Bishop Brossart with 17 points. Anthony Kruse followed with 14 points and nine rebounds. Bezold scored 11. Woosley added nine points and Parker Mulberry scored five. Luke Schumacher and Keegan Gulley each scored three points apiece.