Hazard went on the road to Martin County to start the season.

It was a contrast of styles between the Bulldogs and Cardinals.

In the end, Martin County picked up a 20-7 win over Hazard in the season opener.

One big thing that contributed to the loss is that the Bulldogs threw three interceptions on the night.

Those turnovers turned out to be killers for the Bulldogs.

Hazard quarterback Max Pelfrey was 18 for 30 passing for 171 yards and a TD with three interceptions.

The Bulldogs rush attack only gained 50 yards, though.

Cody Hill led the running backs with 36 yards on seven carries. Gavin Johnson followed with 12 yards on four carries.

Jayvon White led the receivers with six catches for 50 yards. Johnson followed with four catches for 44 yards and a TD. Gaige Logan had four catches for 36 yards. Connor Holbrook had two catches for 18 yards. Elijah Gayheart had a three-yard catch.

Seven Bulldog defenders finished the night with seven tackles each. Holbrook, Kenyon Higgins, Memphis Blankenship, Johnson, Kyle Barnett and Logan each finished with seven tackles. Logan added a sack as well. Rayce Lindon also added a sack for the Bulldogs.

Clint Davidson came up with an interception for Hazard.

Hazard (0-1) is scheduled to host Harlan County Friday, August 26 at 7:30 p.m. in the Bulldogs’ home opener.