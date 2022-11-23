What do you do?

On the road down 17-14 in a cold and hostile environment, facing a fourth and five on the Raceland 12, Hazard Coach Dan Howard had a decision to make.

The Bulldogs could go for it on fourth down and try to keep the ball alive to score a game-winning TD or to kick a potential game tying field goal?

Howard elected to go for the field goal and the tie on the road.

But the Bulldogs missed the 29-yard field goal with just 2:31 left to play.

Hazard forced Raceland into a fourth and short situation deep in Rams’ territory after that, but quarterback Logan Lundy leaped for over the line for a first down.

After that, there was nothing Hazard could do to stop the clock as Raceland punched its ticket to the Class A state semifinals against Louisville Holy Cross.

Hazard finished the season with an 8-5 record.

Raceland got going first.

The Rams’ first drive went 14 plays and ended with a Peyton Ison field goal with 2:26 left in the first quarter. The kick gave Raceland a 3-0 lead.

Raceland fumbled its second possession of the game and Hazard started with good field position on the Rams’ 30-yard line.

The Bulldogs couldn’t take advantage as Raceland came up with an interception.

Raceland took advantage of the turnover when Noah Wallace crossed the goal line with 4:32 left in the first half to give the Rams a 10-0 lead over the Bulldogs.

The first half came to a close with Hazard trailing 10-0.

The second half would be a lot better for the Bulldogs.

Hazard recovered an onside kick to start the second half. On top of that, a Raceland penalty gave the Bulldogs great field position. Max Johnson took advantage of that and made his way into the end zone with 7:49 left in the third quarter. Mia Rouse knocked down the extra-point to cut the Raceland lead to 10-7.

Hazard’s defense stepped up and forced the Rams to turn the ball over on downs.

Hazard quarterback Max Pelfrey connected on 41-yard pass to help set up Johnson’s second TD of the night. Rouse’s extra-point gave the Bulldogs a 14-10 lead.

Johnson finished the night with 48 yards rushing and two TDs on 18 carries. He caught four passes for 29 yards.

Pelfrey finished the night 15 for 23 passing for 164 yards and an interception.

Jayvon White led the Bulldogs’ receivers with four catches for 59 yards. Landon Smith hauled in four catches for 55 yards. Sawyer Patrick had an 11-yard reception and Hank Pelfrey had two catches for 10 yards.

Hazard came up with an interception at the goal line to stop a Raceland score.

But the Bulldogs couldn’t take advantage and Raceland forced a punt.

The Rams had good field position and Lundy scored to put the Rams up 17-14 in the fourth quarter.

Lundy finished the game five for six passing for 53 yards and an interception. He also had 12 carries for 50 yards and a TD.

Wallace led Raceland with 128 yards rushing and a TD on 15 carries. Isaac Browning added 32 yards rushing on seven carries. Jules Farrow rushed for 12 yards on four carries.

Mason Lykins led the receivers with three receptions for 40 yards. Landyn Newman added an eight-yard catch and Browning had a five-yard catch.

Raceland is set to host Louisville Holy Cross at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Class A state semifinals.