ROBINSON CREEK — Hazard scored with no time on the clock to cut Shelby Valley’s lead to 28-27 last Friday night in the regular season finale.

The Bulldogs could try to tie the game with an extra-point or get the win with the two-point conversion.

Hazard elected to go for the win, but Shelby Valley senior conerback Jordan Ratliff came up with the game-winning deflection to help the Wildcats hold on to a 28-27 win over the Bulldogs.

Shelby Valley quarterback Russ Osborne found senior running back Jayden Newsome for a 21-yard TD with 1:43 left to play. The Wildcats got the two-point conversion to take a 28-14 lead.

Game over right?

Not so fast.

Hazard got the ball back and marched down field. Quarterback Max Pelfrey found Max Johnson for a 35-yard TD pass with just 31 seconds left. Mia Rouse knocked down the extra-point. Shelby Valley was called for roughing the kicker on the play. That penalty would be assessed on the kickoff — that turned out to be a huge call.

The Bulldogs went for the onside kick and came away with it. After the penalty was assessed, the Bulldogs took over on the Shelby Valley 33-yard line with just 27 seconds left to play.

Hazard had the ball on the Wildcats’ 25-yard line with just three seconds left; time for one more play.

That’s all the Bulldogs needed as Max Pelfrey found Max Johnson once again for the TD pass.

The Johnson TD set up the two-point conversion for Hazard, the Bulldogs failed as Jordan Ratliff came up with the game-saving deflection.

The Wildcats finished regular season play with an 8-2 record. Shelby Valley enters the Class 2A playoffs with a No. 1 seed and will host Morgan County in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs Friday night at 7:00 p.m. The Wildcats enter the playoffs as the No. 12 ranked team in the KHSAA Class 2A RPI rankings.

Hazard finished regular season play with a 6-4 record and will enter the Class A playoffs as a No. 2 seed. The Bulldogs will host Pineville in the first round of the Class A playoffs Friday night at 7:30 p.m. The loss knocked Hazard out of the No. 2 position of the Class A KHSAA RPI rankings. The Bulldogs are now the No. 3 team in the RPI rankings behind Pikeville and Raceland.

Hazard got on the scoreboard first last Friday night. Max Pelfrey found Johnson for a 58-yard TD pass with 5:07 left to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead after Rouse’s extra-point.

Shelby Valley answered back, but not on the offensive side of the ball.

Senior Lincoln Billiter came up with an interception and returned the ball 30-yards for a TD with 8:44 left in the first half to get the Wildcats on the board. Trey Compton knocked down the extra-point to tie the game at 7-7.

The Wildcats had the ball deep in Hazard territory, but the clock ran out before they could score and the two teams entered the halftime break tied at 7-7.

Shelby Valley got the ball coming out of the halftime break and Osborne found Brady Bentley for a nine-yard TD pass with 6:36 left in the third to take a 14-7 lead after Compton’s extra-point.

Osborne finished the night 13 for 19 passing for 168 yards and two TDs with one interception. He added 60 yards rushing on 11 carries.

Shelby Valley’s defense came up with a big stop and forced the Bulldogs to turn the ball over on downs in their opening drive of the third quarter.

Newsome scored his first rushing TD of the game with 8:54 left in the game to push the Wildcat lead to 20-7.

Newsome finished the game with 104 yards rushing and a TD on 21 carries. He led the receivers with four catches for 67 yards and a TD.

Bentley added three catches for 50 yards and a TD. John Luke Fields had four catches for 21 yards. Lincoln Billiter added a 16-yard catch and Ethan Mullins had a 14-yard catch.

On defense, Zach Yates led the Wildcats with eight tackles. Billiter followed with seven tackles and the pick six.