MIDDLESBORO — Hazard came up short in its season opener as Middlesboro held on to win 22-20 on Friday, Aug. 20.

The Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets are longtime high school football rivals.

Middlesboro amassed nearly 400 yards of total offense in the season opener.

The Yellow Jackets rushed 33 times for 217 yards and two touchdowns.

Quarterback Cayden Grigsby led Middlesboro to the win. On the ground, Grigsby rushed 13 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Through the air, Grigsby completed 12 of 18 passes for 180 yards and one touchdown. The Middlesboro quarterback threw one interception.

Jay West led Middlesboro in receiving. West reeled in five receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown.

Tyler Kelly recorded nine tackles to lead Middlesboro’s defensive effort.

Max Johnson rushed 15 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns for Hazard in the setback.

As a team, Hazard rushed 29 times for 162 yards.

Quarterback Max Pelfrey helped Hazard through the air, completing 13 of 24 passes for 176 yards. Pelfrey threw one interception.

Johnson led Hazard’s defensive unit, recording 14 tackles. Following Johnson’s leading effort, Andrew Ford and Zane Deaton logged eight tackles apiece. In addition to making eight stops, Ford recorded one interception for the Bulldogs.

Hazard is scheduled to host Harlan County for a home opener at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27.