WHITESBURG — Hazard struggled to get anything going last Friday night at Class 4A Letcher Central as the Bulldogs fell to the Cougars 54-7.

Letcher Central got the opening kickoff and marched down the field and Quintin Williams scored with 8:04 left in the first quarter to give the Cougars an early 8-0 lead.

The Cougars got the onside kick. That turned into points as quarterback Gunner Holbrook found Gavin Brown for a 17-yard TD with 7:59 left to play in the first quarter. The failed two-point conversion gave the Cougars a 14-0 lead.

Hazard got the ball for the first time after that score. Max Pelfrey led the Bulldogs down the field and with 5:31 left in the first quarter, he found Connor Holbrook for a five-yard TD. After the extra-point, Hazard trailed 14-7.

It didn’t take Letcher Central long to score as Gunner Holbrook found Keeton Branham for a 50-yard TD with 4:26 left in the first quarter. The Cougars tacked on the two-point conversion to push the lead to 22-7.

Hazard drove the ball deep into Letcher Central territory on its next possession, but the Cougars’ Gavin Brown came up with an interception at the three-yard line.

Gunner Holbrook changed Letcher Central’s field position really quick after he connected with Williams for a 63-yard gain. That big play set up a three-yard TD run from Payton Combs with 7:24 left in the first half. After the two-point conversion, the Cougars held a 30-7 lead.

Hazard was driving once again, but Letcher Central’s Brett Smith came up with a 95-yard interception that he returned for a TD with 2:42 left in the first half. The pick-six pushed the lead to 36-7.

Hazard tried to score once more before halftime. The Bulldogs’ Pelfrey threw the ball backwards about two yards to lineman Kenyon Higgins. Higgins then chucked the ball downfield as far as he could throw it. Connor Holbrook was wide open and caught the ball around the Letcher Central 20-yard line.

That pass was negated by a penalty and the Bulldogs couldn’t get on the scoreboard before the half ran out.

Letcher Central finished the game with 306 total yards of offense.

Gunner Holbrook led the way going six for seven passing for 168 yards and two TDs. Combs followed going one for one passing for 16 yards. Combs led the way for the rushing attack with 47 yards and two TDs on eight carries.

Koby Johnson followed with a 31-yard TD run. Williams added 29 yards on the ground and a TD on four carries.

Branham led the receivers with three catches for 87 yards and a TD. Williams followed with a 63-yard catch and Brown added three catches for 34 yards and a TD.

Hazard finished the game with 157 total yards and three turnovers on offense.

Pelfrey led the way for the Bulldogs going 14 for 25 passing for 127 yards and a TD.

The Bulldogs only gained 30 yards on the ground the entire game.

Memphis Blankenship led the Bulldogs with 14 yards on two carries.

Gavin Johnson led the receivers with four catches for 43 yards. Connor Holbrook followed with four catches for 39 yards. Jayvon White added two catches for 31 yards.

Rayce Lindon and Blankenship led the Bulldogs’ defense with 10 tackles each. Lindon also added 1/2 of a sack. White also had a sack.

Hazard (1-3) will try to get back on track Friday night at home against Class 2A Breathitt County at 7:30 p.m.