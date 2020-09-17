HAZARD — Determined Floyd Central outscored Hazard 18-0 in the second half to win 24-21 in the Bill Dixon Bowl at East Perry Elementary School on Saturday, Sept. 12.

A high school football team from the Beaver Creek portion of Floyd County notched a win over a Hazard prep gridiron squad for the first time since 2004. In 2004, South Floyd defeated Hazard 56-20.

The Jaguars limited Hazard, which led 21-6 at halftime, throughout the second half.

“This was a big win for our program,” said Floyd Central coach Shawn Hager. “We are out of shape, but I am very proud of our kids for not giving up. We looked better on offense and defense in the second half. I thought our kids were very nervous during the first half, but settled down in the second half once they got a little confidence.”

The Jaguars moved ahead of Hazard 24-21 with 7:02 remaining in regulation.

Senior quarterback Caleb Hager, who accounted for the game-winning TD, led Floyd Central to the victory. Caleb Hager rushed 15 times for 59 yards three TDs.

The senior quarterback had a hand in on each of the Jaguars’ four TDs. Hager completed three of 10 passes for 99 yards and one TD. He threw one interception in the season opener.

Brant Potter was on the receiving end of Hager’s scoring pass. Potter paced Floyd Central in receiving, reeling in two receptions for 91 yards and one TD.

Defensively, Floyd Central recorded three interceptions.

Quarterback Garrett Miller led Hazard. Miller completed 10 of 20 passes for 240 yards and two TDs while throwing one interception. On the ground, Miller rushed seven times for 30 yards.

Splitting time at quarterback for the Bulldogs, Nick Miller completed one of five pass attempts for 17 yards and threw two interceptions. More productive on the ground, Nick Miller rushed six times for 57 yards.

Tyson Turner and Andrew Ford hauled in one TD pass reception apiece for the Bulldogs.

Turner led Hazard on the ground, rushing six times for 101 yards and one TD.

The Bulldogs rushed 24 times for 271 yards and one TD in the loss.

Hazard is scheduled to host Class 2A power Danville. The Bulldogs’ home field, Daniel Field is currently under construction for repairs and updates. Hazard will once again play at Perry Central this week. The Bulldogs will take on the Admirals at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.