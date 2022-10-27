Once Pikeville got going, the Panthers didn’t stop until the regular season district title was theirs as they walked away with a 52-7 win over Hazard in a big district game.

The Panthers earned the No. 1 seed heading into the district playoffs after the win. The win also moved the Panthers into the No. 1 spot in the KHSAA Class A RPI rankings. It was Pikeville’s final regular season game.

Hazard fell to the No. 2 seed heading into the playoffs. The Bulldogs still earned a first round home game in the Class A playoffs. The Bulldogs are still ranked No. 2 in the KHSAA RPI rankings.

Pikeville didn’t get on the scoreboard until near the end of the first quarter.

Both teams punted on their first possession.

Hazard’s second possession stalled out and the Bulldogs punted the ball back to the Panthers. Pikeville marched the ball down the field and Blake Birchfield scored on a three-yard TD run with 37 seconds left in the first quarter. After the Jacob Rogers extra-point, the Panthers held a 7-0 lead.

Pikeville got the ball back early in the second quarter. This time, Brendan Anthony scored on a three-yard TD run with 10:35 left in the first half. Rogers knocked down the extra-point as the lead grew to 14-0.

On the next Pikeville possession, Isaac Duty found Wade Hensley for a deep pass and catch. That set up a 15-yard TD run by Birchfield to push the Panthers lead to 21-0 with 7:10 left in the first half after the Rogers extra-point.

Birchfield scored on a 53-yard TD run with 4:45 left in the first half to push the Panthers’ lead to 28-0 over Hazard.

Birchfield finished the game with 174 yards rushing and four TDs on 16 carries. Anthony finished with 25 yards rushing and a TD on four carries. Tayvian Boykins had 24 yards rushing on two carries. Jacob Brown had 11 yards rushing on two carries.

The Panthers got the ball on final time in the first half and Rogers connected on a 26-yard field goal as time expired in the first half. The kick pushed Pikeville’s lead to 31-0 at the break.

Rogers was seven for seven on extra-point kicks and one for one on field goal tries.

The Panthers got the ball to open the third quarter. Birchfield knew what to do as he found paydirt from 23 yards out to push the Panthers lead to 38-0 after the Rogers’ extra-point.

The clock started to run with 11:01 left in the third quarter.

Pikeville wasn’t finished as Carson Wright forced a Hazard fumble and Grant Scott recovered for the Panthers. After that, Duty found Scott for a one-yard TD pass to push the lead to 45-0 after the Rogers extra-point.

On the next Hazard drive, Wright picked off a Max Pelfrey throw and returned the ball 60 yards for the TD. After Rogers’ extra-point, the Panthers held a 52-0 lead over the Bulldogs.

Duty was five for 12 passing for 86 yards and a TD.

Hensley led the receivers with two catches for 55 yards. Boykins had two catches for 30 yards. Scott had one catch for a one-yard TD.

Jeb Wilkerson also came up with an interception for the Panthers.

Hazard refused to get shutout, though. Max Pelfrey scored the Bulldogs’ only TD of the game with 4:25 left.

Pikeville (7-2) is on a Bye Week to close out the regular season next Friday night.

Hazard (6-3) is scheduled to visit Shelby Valley at 7:30 p.m. next Friday night. This game will be big for both teams and their RPI rankings heading into the playoffs.