Pikeville’s high-powered offense rolled Friday night as the Panthers welcomed visiting Hazard to Hillard Howard Field. Pikeville scorched the Bulldogs for 405 yards of total offense as the Panthers rolled to a 43-7 victory.

The victory marked the 200th career victory for Pikeville coach Chris McNamee, but most importantly it gave the Panthers the top seed in the district and a first round bye in the playoffs.

Pikeville led from start to finish, literally. The Panthers scored on the first play of the game as Blake Birchfield took the ball for a 78-yard TD run to put the Panthers ahead 7-0.

Birchfield gave the Panthers a 14-0 lead with 1:23 to play in the opening quarter as he scored on a three-yard run. Birchfield only carried the ball five times but totaled 87 yards and two scores. Birchfield also caught four passes for 44 yards. The Panthers tallied 128 yards rushing and three scores on 17 carries.

Hazard (0-5) did everything it could to hang tough. The Bulldogs, were without starting quarterback Garrett Miller, put together a scoring drive which extended into the second quarter. Hazard moved the ball via the ground game as Tyson Turner capped off the drive from one-yard out, trimming the Pikeville lead to 14-7 with 9:50 to play in the first half. Hazard’s drive was aided by several big runs by Max Johnson, who was filling in at quarterback.

The Bulldogs tallied 205 yards of total offense with 154 yards coming via the ground game. Johnson led Hazard with 76 yards on 14 carries, Johnson also completed four of 10 pass attempts for 51 yards. Turner added 41 yards and a score on 11 carries. Zane Deaton carried the ball 10 times for 26 yards for the Bulldogs.

After the Hazard score, Pikeville finished the game with 29-unanswered points to blow the game open.

Pikeville (5-1) pushed the lead to 21-7 as junior quarterback Isaac McNamee scored on an eight-yard run with 2:17 to play in the first half.

After forcing Hazard to a quick punt, Pikeville scored again, as McNamee hit Zac Lockhart for a quick pass from three-yards out; giving the Panthers a 28-7 halftime lead.

The Panthers put the game on ice with a pair of third quarter TD passes from McNamee. The first came with 9:30 to play in the third quarter, as McNamee hit Brandon Lowe on a toss-pass and Lowe took the ball to the house from 79-yards out, giving the Panthers a 35-7 lead.

Pikeville put the running clock into effect with 5:55 to play in the third quarter as McNamee hit Nate Collins for an eight-yard TD strike. The two-point conversion pushed the lead to 43-7. The score was set up by a 48-yard pass from McNamee to Lockhart.

McNamee finished the game with 277 yards passing, completing 16 of 19 pass attempts. Lockhart was McNamee’s top receiver, hauling in nine passes for 145 yards and a score. Lowe caught one pass for 79 yards.

Pikeville’s remaining schedule is unclear at this time. The Panthers do not have another regular season game schedule, but are are searching for one to two more games. If Pikeville fails to find a game, the Panthers would next return to action against Sayre in the opening round of the Class A playoffs. Sayre is eligible to compete in the playoffs this season, but didn’t compete in district play, so they will get the No. 4 seed in Class A District 7 which will put them against defending Class A champion Pikeville in the first round of the playoffs.