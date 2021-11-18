Hazard experienced jubilation after upsetting Pikeville in the district championship last season.

The Bulldogs couldn’t duplicate that feeling with another upset win as Pikeville picked up a 28-6 win over Hazard to claim the district championship.

The Panthers got the ball first.

Pikeville drove the ball down the field, but Hazard safety Andrew Ford came up with an interception in the end zone; Pikeville quarterback Isaac McNamee was looking for Wade Hensley on the play.

Hazard used the momentum from the interception and turned it into points.

Max Pelfrey found Hank Pelfrey for a 66-yard pass to get into Pikeville territory. Max Pelfrey found Ford for a nine-yard TD with 6:30 left to give the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead.

Pikeville answered as Blake Birchfield scored on a 19-yard TD run as the first quarter ended to tie things up at 6-6.

On the Panthers’ next possession, Birchfield scored on a 29-yard TD run with 2:56 left in the first half. McNamee found tight end Grant Scott for the two-point conversion to give the Panthers a 14-6 lead.

Hazard tried to answer before halftime, but a couple of big penalties hurt the Bulldogs’ chances. Hazard’s Legend Goins tried to cut into the Pikeville lead as he attempted a 30-yard field goal before the half ended. Goins’ kick was no good and Pikeville held a 14-6 halftime lead.

Pikeville got back on the scoreboard late in the third quarter as McNamee found Hensley for a nine-yard TD pass with 2:51 left in the quarter. After the extra-point, Pikeville held a 21-6 lead.

Hazard tried to answer as the Bulldogs marched the ball deep in Pikeville territory, but the Panther defense held and forced the Bulldogs to turn the ball over on downs with 11:36 left to play.

From there, Birchfield put the finishing touches on the win as he broke a 42-yard TD score with 5:56 left to play. That pushed the lead to 28-6.

Birchfield led the way for Pikeville as he rushed for 189 yards and three TDs on 24 carries.

MacNamee finished the game seven for 10 for 43 yards and a TD. He rushed for 39 yards on 10 carries.

Carson Wright rushed for 25 yards on four carries. Brenden Anthony added 12 yards on two carries.

Zack Lockhart led the wide receivers with four catches for 18 yards. Wade Hensley had two catches for 15 yards and a TD. Brandon Lowe added a 10-yard catch.

Luke Ray led Pikeville’s defense with 11 tackles. Devin DeRossett followed with eight and Aaron Slone had six.

Hazard turned the ball over on downs on its next possession and Pikeville took over and ran the clock out.

Hazard finished the season with an 8-5 record.

Pikeville (11-2) is scheduled to host Williamsburg at 7:00 p.m. Friday night in the Class A region finals. Williamsburg enters the game with an 8-3 record.