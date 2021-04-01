JACKSON — Hazard’s latest postseason run ended in the 14th Region title game. Determined Knott Central knocked off Hazard 65-56 in the 14th Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament Championship Game at Breathitt County High School on Wednesday, March 24.

The win allowed Knott Central to advance to the Boys’ Sweet 16 State Basketball Tournament.

Following the loss, Hazard ended its season 22-5.

Knott Central improved to 18-7 after recording the championship-clinching win.

A perennial title contender, Knott Central shot 50 percent (21 of 42) from the field. The Patriots were five of 10 (50 percent) from three-point range

Knott Central shot 78.3 percent (18 of 23) from the free-throw line.

Kent Damron scored 18 points to lead Knott Central to the win. Damron was eight of 10 from the free-throw line.

Behind Damron, Colby Napier scored 16 points for the Patriots. Napier was three of five from three-point range.

Leading Knott Central inside, Scott Shepherd recorded a double-double, scoring 12 points and pulling down a game-high 14 rebounds.

Aiding Knott Central in the victory and narrowly missing double figures, Josh McGuire netted nine points.

Rounding out Knott Central’s individual scoring, Kizer Slone and Jayden Huff chipped in six points and four points, respectively.

Hazard shot 40.4 percent (23 of 57) from the field. The Bulldogs were six of 19 (31.6 percent) from three-point range.

Hazard finished four of five (80 percent) from the free-throw line.

Wade Pelfrey paced Hazard, scoring a game-high 24 points for the Bulldogs.

Accompanying Pelfrey in double figures for Hazard, Samuel Shoptaw posted 10 points.

Finishing near double figures for the Bulldogs, Andrew Ford and Jarrett Napier added eight points apiece.

Rounding out Hazard’s individual scoring, Chris Jones and Max Johnson chipped in four points and two points, respectively.