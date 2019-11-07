Bulldogs fall to Whitley County in regular season finale

Hazard slipped back into the loss column on the road as Whitley County prevailed 19-10 in a high school football regular-season finale last Friday.
With the loss, Hazard dropped to 6-4.
Whitley County improved to 7-3 with the win.
Host Whitley County made the most of its offensive opportunities. Nearly perfect through the air, Whitley County quarterback Seth Mills completed 10 of 11 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns.
Caleb Irwin and Cameron Gibbs reeled in one touchdown pass reception apiece for the Colonels. Irwin led Whitley County in receiving, recording four receptions for 76 yards and the scoring catch.
On the ground, Whitley County rushed 36 times for 76 yards and one touchdown. Zach Saylor provided Whitley County’s only rushing touchdown in the winning effort.
The Colonels thrived defensively, limiting the Bulldogs’ offensive attack.
Whitley County carried a lead out of each quarter. After edging Hazard 7-6 in the first quarter, Whitley County led 13-10 at halftime.
Quarterback Nick Miller led Hazard offensively, completing 15 of 25 passes for 150 yards.
Limited on the ground, Hazard rushed 24 times for only 41 yards.
Andrew Ford paced Hazard in receiving, reeling in eight receptions for 84 yards.
Trajon Campbell recovered a fumble for Hazard’s lone touchdown.
Kicker Jonah Helm provided a lift on special teams for the Bulldogs. Helm connected on a field goal and split the uprights with his lone extra-point kick attempt.
Zane Deaton led Hazard defensively, delivering 15 tackles. Following Deaton, Reece Fletcher added 12 tackles for the Bulldogs.
Hazard is scheduled to host Phelps in the opening round of the Class A State Playoffs at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8.
