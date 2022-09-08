The Honey Bowl didn’t turn out so sweet for Hazard as the Bulldogs fell to Breathitt County 29-27 last Friday night.

The Bulldogs tried to pull off some late game heroics for a come-from-behind victory.

Breathitt County’s Jayden Gibson scored on a 34-yard TD with 2:03 left to play. He added the two-point conversion to push the Bobcats’ lead to 14-7 2:03 left in the game.

That didn’t quite seal the win, though.

Hazard’s Hank Pelfrey returned the kickoff for a TD with 1:52 left on the clock. After the extra-point, the Bulldogs trailed 29-27.

Hazard tried the onside kick, but Breathitt County’s Austin Sperry recovered the kick and the Bobcats ran out the game clock to hold onto the close win.

Breathitt County got the ball to start the game, but Hazard linebacker Logan Thomas forced a fumble and the Bulldogs recovered.

Hazard took advantage of the turnover as Max Pelfrey found Max Johnson for a 33-yard TD. Mia Rouse added the extra-point to push the lead to 7-0. The Bulldogs scored within the first minute of the game.

Breathitt County answered as Tyler Bryant scored on a four-yard TD run and after the Braxton Terry extra-point, the Bobcats and Bulldogs were tied at 7-7.

The Bobcats got the ball back after Blake Ritchie intercepted a Max Pelfrey pass.

Hazard answered the Bobcats’ interception with one of its own as Landon Smith came up with a pick to give the Bulldogs the ball back.

Hazard wasn’t able to capitalize on the turnover, though.

Breathitt County was driving after forcing a three and out after the interception, but Max Johnson stepped up with another Hazard interception to give the Bulldogs the ball back.

Hazard, again, had to punt after a three and out after the interception.

Breathitt County scored again before halftime as Brady Tincher found the end zone to give the Bobcats a 14-7 lead heading into halftime.

Hazard scored on its first possession of the third quarter as Max Pelfrey found Jayvion White for a 17-yard TD pass. Rouse’s extra-point tied the game at 14-14.

Breathitt County regained the lead as Kory Combs scored from four yards out with 2:07 left in the third quarter to push the Bobcats’ lead to 21-14.

In the fourth quarter, Max Pelfrey found Johnson for another score, but Rouse missed the extra-point as Breathitt County held a 21-20 lead over the Bulldogs.

Hazard (2-1) is scheduled to visit Class 4A Letcher Central (2-1) Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

Sports Editor’s Note: Game notes provided by Brendon Miller/bluegrasssportsnation.com.