It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.

That’s the famous saying right?

It might sound cliche, but it was true for the Hazard Bulldogs this season.

Hazard lost its first five games of the season.

But the Bulldogs finished strong winning four in a row before falling to Paintsville 39-7 in Class A region championship.

“Obviously, we weren’t thrilled about the start of the season because we started out pretty rough,” Hazard coach Dan Howard said. “But I thought it was good that we played our best football late and in the playoffs. I thought Paintsville was probably the best team in Class A and they beat us and we’d have matched up better against another team, but that’s how the RPI worked out. I think the weather probably affected us, but Paintsville was bigger and stronger than us and I think that showed. Hopefully, that’ll motivate us to get in the weight room this offseason to get stronger.”

Hazard finished the season 4-6 after starting 0-5.

The Bulldogs won four in a row including a big upset over Pikeville in the district championship round of the Class A playoffs.

The Bulldogs will return a lot of players next season as they lose four starters on offense and two on defense.

“We played a lot of young guys this season,” Howard said. “We lose four guys on offense and two on defense, so we will return a lot of guys next season. Pikeville returns nearly everybody, so it’s up to us to work hard. We have them at home next season and that will be big for home field advantage in the playoffs. Maybe we snuck up on them and they were overlooking us this year, but they won’t overlook us next year, so we have to get better and be ready.”

At the beginning of the season, a couple of the Bulldogs talked about their goal was beating Pikeville this season.

The Bulldogs accomplished that, but ran out of steam after that big win in the playoffs.

“Beating Pikeville was their goal,” Howard said. “I think maybe they were a little too satisfied with themselves after that big win. Hopefully, the loss to Paintsville will make them want to keep working and working to keep playing deeper in the playoffs.”

Sophomore running back Max Johnson had an outstanding year for the Bulldogs and got a lot of credit for the success on offense.

He finished the season with 889 rushing yards and six TDs on 136 carries.

Quarterback Garrett Miller also had a standout season as he was 74 for 139 passing for 1,129 yards and 10 TDs with six interceptions.

But the Bulldog offensive line was responsible for that success as they kept improving throughout the season.

“The offensive line had an outstanding season,” Howard said. “We had three seniors up front and that’s were a lot of that success comes from. They worked their tails off. Our offensive line coach and all of our assistant coaches did an excellent job this season.”

Howard finished up his first season strong.

The Bulldogs fell short against Paintsville, but did knock off the defending Class A state champs in Pikeville.

That upset win opens the door for either Paintsville or Kentucky Country Day to take the crown as the top team in Class A this season.

I was pleased for the seniors,” Howard said. “A lot of them were overlooked in the previous seasons because they were sitting behind some really good players. But when they got their opportunity, they stepped up. It took a while because we were young and even some of our seniors hadn’t played much in the past. But our coaches and guys figured it out and after we had some changes and some guys leave, the culture started to change and we started to get better. I’m very pleased with this first season and where we’re going.”