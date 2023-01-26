Hazard will take on Bishop Brossart Thursday night in the opening round of the All “A” Classic state tournament at the McBrayer Arena in Richmond.

The Bulldogs enter to All “A” Classic with a 17-2 record.

Hazard is on a 14-game winning streak entering the All “A” Classic.

Bishop Brossart won the 10th Region All “A” Classic with a 74-62 win over Paris.

The Mustangs enter the All “A” with a 12-7 record.

Bishop Brossart enters the All “A” Classic on a three-game losing streak.

Mason Sepate leads the way for the Mustangs averaging a team-high 15.4 points per game. Logan Woosley is averaging 12.4 points per game and Brandon Bezold is scored 11.8 points per game. Luke Schumacher follows with 8.2 points per game and Anthony Kruse is scoring 7.4 points per game.

The Mustangs are averaging 69.7 points per game.

Bishop Brossart is shooting 45.4 percent from the field on the season. The Mustangs are knocking down threes at a 35.3 rate and are hitting 69.2 percent of their free throws.

Bishop Brossart is averaging 28.6 rebounds per game as well.

Hazard is averaging 28.7 rebounds per game. Landon Smith leads the way with 6.7 boards per game and Jamal Hazell is averaging 6.2 rebounds per contest.

Hazell is leading the team in scoring as well with a 15.1 point per game average. Seth Caudill follows with 13.8 points per game. Smith is averaging 11.5 points per game and Evin Eversole is scoring 11.4 points per game. Max Johnson is adding 8.7 points per game.

Hazard has around a six or seven man rotation most of the time.

The Bulldogs are scoring 65.9 points per game.

Hazard is shooting 52.7 percent from the field this season. The Bulldogs are knocking down 37.4 percent of their threes and 66.3 percent of their free throws.

This will be Hazard’s first trip to the All “A” Classic state tournament since the 2019/2020 season. That season, the Bulldogs advanced to the All “A” Classic semifinals before losing to St. Henry 55-41.