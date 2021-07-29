If you’re a football player from the mountains, you’ve had to travel to take part of football combines with certified measurements in several different events like 40-yard dash, vertical jump and official height and weight.

That changed last Saturday as Hazard hosted a football combine with We Elite and then the Bulldogs followed with a offensive lineman challenge and a seven-on-seven tournament.

“It’s a cool event,” Hazard coach Dan Howard said. “We have a couple of college coaches here and we have the state police here. They’re doing a recruiting thing. But this whole thing is just to get these kids’ names out. I told someone earlier if one kid gets a scholarship from today, then it’s worth it. I just hope we can make it bigger and bigger every year. There is nothing like this around here with the laser 40 time and those kind of things. Usually, you have to go to Indianapolis or Cincinnati to do this, but now, it’s here in the mountains. If we can get our mountain athletes here and get them to compete in this, it’ll be good. It’s certified and now maybe a college coach will call about a certain kid and all of their information is there. Their 40 time is there, their vertical, everything, their weight, height and everything and it is certified.”

Recruiting is all about being seen by college coaches. With college coaches, the state police and US Army there, kids had a chance to focus on football and their future after football as well.

“There’s just never been a thing like it around here,” Howard said. “I think we need to get the word out and make it even bigger next year. We have a lot of kids here in the mountains who can play at the next level, but they just don’t get seen. This is something now, they can get seen by more colleges.”

The event was all about giving kids certified numbers that they can’t get here in the mountains.

It helps kids see where they stand and where they can improve on.

The 40 time is a measurable that most colleges look at now and now, kids could get certified times with a laser 40.

“Huddl is big now,” Howard said. “We put their highlights on Huddl. We’ll send those out and give the kids the phone numbers of coaches. Then it’s on them from there. This stuff here is just an added bonus for the kids because all of their numbers are right there with the highlights and they are certified. On film, you can see a kid, but you can’t really tell how big they are or how fast they are. This combine kind of seals all of that for them.”

Football season is approaching quickly.

But for the high school athletes so is life after high school.

This was the first step for them preparing for their next step.

Howard wants to see the event keep growing and getting bigger each year to help give kids from Hazard and the mountains more and more exposure.

“I just appreciate all of our sponsors today,” Howard said. “It’s a great event. We have the lineman challenge getting ready to start. That’s going to be fun, then we have a seven-on-seven to end the day. There is going to be a big crowd here and hopefully, that’ll lead to having an even bigger crowd next year.”